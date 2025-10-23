WAIG Launches as a Multi-Patent Applied Intelligence Holding Group to Architect the Future of AI

WAIG was built to merge foundational IP with real-world business execution, creating a diversified engine for innovation, profitability, and shareholder value,” added Jarett Boskovich, WAIG Partner.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Built on a foundation of granted computer vision and AI patents, WowYow AI Holding Group (WAIG) introduces a new Applied Intelligence model that transforms proprietary IP into a portfolio of ventures developing AI agentic systems, media technologies, and metadata intelligence platforms. The group drives EBITDA and cash flow through adtech and martech ventures while advancing next-generation AI innovation in defense, surveillance, and humanoid robotics.

Mission: Building the Applied Intelligence Economy

WowYow AI Holding Group (WAIG) today announced its official launch as a next-generation Applied Intelligence holding company, transforming intellectual property into a platform for scalable growth, cash flow generation, and long-term enterprise value.

WAIG’s mission is to architect the AI era through a balanced portfolio model that combines strategic AI-centered ventures with immediate go-to-market (GTM) operating businesses, uniting innovation with financial discipline.

“We believe the future of AI isn’t just artificial, it’s applied,” said a WAIG founding partner. “WAIG was built to merge foundational IP with real-world business execution, creating a diversified engine for innovation, profitability, and shareholder value,” added Jarett Boskovich, WAIG Partner.

Vision: From IP to Enterprise Value

WAIG operates at the intersection of innovation, investment, and commercialization, leveraging a portfolio of multi-patent computer vision and AI technologies to launch and scale ventures across high-growth verticals. The company’s structure aligns deep-tech value creation with financial performance, channeling capital and IP into two complementary streams:

1. AI-Centered Ventures

Long-term, IP-driven companies that extend WAIG’s core technologies into enduring verticals such as automation, robotics, contextual intelligence, and defense systems. Current ventures include:

• Mocai: a markerless computer vision technology that converts any 2D video into a fully rigged 3D animated avatar in minutes, reducing production costs to cents and rendering time to minutes.

• SightCommand OS: a defense-grade AI operating system for real-time behavioral detection, surveillance, and security automation.

• Robot Motion Software: a next-generation motion AI platform enabling humanoid and robotic systems.

2. Immediate GTM Ventures

Near-term operating businesses built for cash flow, profitability, and EBITDA growth, leveraging applied AI to meet market demand while funding innovation. Active companies include:

• Trustline Media: an AI-powered fintech platform improving financial wellbeing by connecting consumers to debt relief, insurance, and personalized financial offers through intelligent media engagement.

• AdIntel: a computer vision intelligence platform that detects objects, logos, colors, and brand elements with over 99% accuracy, providing real-time creative performance insights, competitor tracking, and visual analytics that drive campaign efficiency and ROI.

• TriNexus AI: an AI-powered media agency integrating proprietary IP with top industry AI tools to deliver content generation, automation, and campaign optimization at scale.

Together, these ventures create a flywheel of innovation and liquidity where operating profits fuel long-term R&D and core IP appreciation compounds portfolio value.

Market Context: Timing the AI Industrial Era

Artificial Intelligence has entered its industrialization phase.

Global AI investment surpassed $110 billion in 2024, up 62% year over year (CB Insights), with enterprise spend projected to exceed $630 billion by 2028, led by automation and applied intelligence use cases (Monitor Daily). Yet only one in five companies report measurable AI ROI (McKinsey & Company), signaling a market desperate for proven, applied solutions tied to bottom-line results. “AI is moving from demos to deployment,” said a WAIG strategic advisor. “The next winners will combine defensible IP with real EBITDA. WAIG was built to industrialize that opportunity.”

Why WAIG Wins

•IP as Infrastructure: WAIG owns multi-patent assets in computer vision and AI, foundational technologies that power repeatable licensing, OEM distribution, and vertical spinouts.

•Dual-Exposure Investment Model: Two-tier equity structure providing exposure to both WAIG and its underlying ventures.

•Diversified Portfolio Strategy: Balanced exposure to long-term AI ventures and short-term cash-flow businesses creates both innovation optionality and stable returns.

•M&A-Driven Growth: WAIG’s acquisition pipeline accelerates scale and liquidity, compounding enterprise value through strategic rollups and integrations.

•Applied Intelligence Platform: By embedding AI into functional markets including media, robotics, fintech, and infrastructure, WAIG bridges the gap between invention, adoption, and enterprise scale.

Architecting the AI Future

WAIG is more than a holding group. It is an AI value-creation engine combining the rigor of a private equity model with the agility of an AI lab. Its approach turns patented innovation into applied impact, driving both near-term returns and long-term technological leadership.“We’re building a group that measures success not just in innovation metrics, but in enterprise value, EBITDA, and shareholder distributions,” said a WAIG founding partner. “This is how AI matures, through ownership, application, and results.”

Investment Opportunity: Join WAIG’s Applied Intelligence Portfolio

WAIG is currently raising capital through its Series A investment round to accelerate the growth of its portfolio companies and expand its Applied Intelligence ecosystem. The raise supports three key initiatives:

1. Scaling existing ventures with proven traction.

2. Launching new AI companies built on proprietary IP.

3. Strengthening strategic operations for long-term scalability.

WAIG’s investment model gives participants diversified exposure across both cash-generating and deep-tech AI ventures, offering equity participation at the holding and company levels. The model is structured to deliver sustainable value creation through portfolio growth, operational exits, and revenue distributions.

Key Investor Benefits

• Dual Ownership Model: Choose your allocation across WAIG ventures.

• Double Return Potential: Equity in both the holding company and selected ventures.

• Portfolio Protection: Diversified exposure across applied AI businesses.

• Exit Distribution: Exit proceeds distributed proportionally to investors.

To learn more or participate in the current Series A, visit WAIG.co/invest to review the model and schedule an AI Investment Briefing.

About WowYow AI Holding Group (WAIG)

WowYow AI Holding Group (WAIG) is a multi-patent Applied Intelligence holding company transforming intellectual property into high-growth ventures. Through its proprietary computer vision and AI portfolio, WAIG builds, acquires, and scales companies that merge deep technology with disciplined financial performance. Its dual-exposure investment model gives investors participation at both the holding and venture levels, while its partnership programs help corporations accelerate AI adoption, profitability, and market leadership.

Legal Disclaimer:

