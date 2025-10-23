Influential Women Profiles Laura Mattimoe, MSOH, CSP: Transforming Workplace Safety and Compliance Across Northwest Ohio

GREYTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Small Businesses Through Expert OSHA Consultation, Practical Solutions, and Decades of Proven ExperienceInfluential Women proudly features Laura Mattimoe in its 2025 series, celebrating her as a dedicated Safety and Health Consultant with the OSHA On-Site Consultation Program, where she has served since 2019. In this role, Laura partners with small, high-hazard businesses across northwest Ohio, helping them enhance workplace safety and maintain compliance with OSHA regulations. Known for her ability to blend technical expertise with practical, common-sense solutions, she guides organizations in assessing risks, refining policies, and creating safer, healthier environments for their employees.Laura holds a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Health from Bowling Green State University and a Master of Science in Occupational Health from the University of Toledo. Her career spans nearly three decades in safety, health, and emergency response. Prior to joining OSHA, she served as a Safety Coordinator at ProMedica, an EMT with North Central EMS, and a Safety Specialist with Metroparks Toledo. These roles provided a solid foundation in both preventive safety practices and emergency response, shaping her comprehensive and proactive approach to workplace health and safety.Laura attributes her success to determination and a relentless drive. She believes that achieving meaningful goals requires focus, commitment, and the willingness to put in hard work. For her, success comes from setting clear objectives, staying persistent, and fearlessly pursuing what you truly wants.The best career advice Laura has received is to learn from everyone you meet. Every interaction offers an opportunity to gain insight, expand knowledge, and grow professionally. She emphasizes that networking not only builds valuable connections but also fosters continuous learning and development.To young women entering the field, Laura advises: “Have confidence in your voice and know that your perspective matters. Speak up, trust yourself, and don’t hesitate to share your ideas. Embrace every opportunity, even if it feels challenging, and approach it with determination and resilience. By believing in your abilities and staying true to your goals, you can make a meaningful impact and thrive in this field.”Laura sees one of the greatest opportunities in her work as partnering directly with small businesses to strengthen understanding and compliance with OSHA regulations. Each consultation is a chance to implement practical, sustainable safety practices that protect workers and improve workplace culture.Her values—pushing beyond limits, striving for excellence, and continuously challenging herself—guide both her professional and personal life. Beyond her consulting work, Laura has volunteered with the American Red Cross for over 25 years, supporting disaster preparedness, response, and recovery.As a Certified Safety Professional and National Farm Safety and Health Week Champion, Laura Mattimoe continues to advance workplace safety, guiding businesses toward compliance, protecting employees, and fostering healthier, more resilient communities across Northwest Ohio.Learn More about Laura Mattimoe:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/laura-mattimoe Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

