Dade2 Cloud Joins @asLAN to Drive European Digital Sovereignty and Cloud Innovation

Manuel Trongone - CEO Dade2 Cloud Aslan Association

Dade2 Cloud joins @asLAN to promote digital sovereignty, secure cloud innovation, and sustainable data infrastructure across Europe.

MADRID, MADRID, SPAIN, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dade2 Cloud , a European provider of enterprise cloud solutions, has officially joined @asLAN, the leading Spanish technology association bringing together more than 180 companies dedicated to advancing digitalization, cybersecurity, and intelligent infrastructure across Spain and Europe.With this membership, Dade2 reinforces its commitment to the Spanish technology ecosystem, contributing its expertise in enterprise cloud, data infrastructure, and secure digital transformation. The company will actively collaborate in initiatives that promote European technological sovereignty, one of the key pillars driving @asLAN’s strategic agenda.“Joining @asLAN is a natural step for Dade2, as we share the same vision of a digitally independent, sustainable Europe,” said Manuel Trongone, CEO of Dade2 Cloud. “Our mission is to bring the power of high-performance cloud infrastructures to enterprises and public institutions, enabling them to advance their digital transformation with full control, transparency, and security.”A growing international presenceFounded in 2009, Dade2 Cloud was created with the mission of making enterprise-grade cloud technology accessible to organizations of all sizes, combining reliability, performance, and personalized service. Over the years, the company has achieved steady growth thanks to its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer proximity.Today, Dade2 operates a primary data center in Spain, recognized for its energy efficiency and sustainability, alongside additional facilities in Germany, Iceland, and the United States (Miami). New strategic expansions are also planned to continue strengthening its international network of cloud regions.The company’s portfolio covers Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Disaster Recovery, and Virtual Desktop (VDI) solutions—developed in collaboration with leading technology partners such as Citrix and Inuvika. All services are supported by SLAs above 99.9% and 24/7 expert support, ensuring resilience and business continuity even in mission-critical environments.A milestone in European collaboration Dade2’s incorporation into @asLAN represents a significant milestone in its European collaboration and growth strategy. By joining forces with other member organizations, Dade2 aims to foster innovation, interoperability, and data security, accelerating the adoption of sovereign and sustainable cloud solutions that empower businesses and institutions across Europe.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.