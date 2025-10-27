New fertility research provides meaningful outcomes for egg freezing at age 35 and older

Comprehensive study provides essential data for patients 35+ and reveals declining yet meaningful opportunities for live births.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new study from US Fertility offers the most comprehensive look at outcomes for patients who froze eggs at age 35 and older. Results from more than 1,100 patients confirm that live birth rates decrease steadily with age but also provide encouraging evidence that successful outcomes are possible for patients, even over 40. Findings were presented at the 81st ASRM Scientific Congress & Expo.This retrospective cohort study represents the largest group of patients to return for thaw after egg freezing at advanced maternal ages. By examining both survival rates of thawed eggs and live birth outcomes, the study delivers essential data for patients and providers making decisions about fertility preservation.“Our research shows that while outcomes decline with age, egg freezing can still provide meaningful opportunities for family building—even into the early 40s,” shares Michelle J. Bayefsky, M.D., lead author and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility Fellow at RMA of New York. “The findings of this study will improve patient consultations by providing valuable clinical data to inform both potential outcomes and limitations of egg freezing, as influenced by a patient's age.”The study analyzed data from 1,185 patients who froze eggs between 2013 and 2024 across the US Fertility network.Key findings include:The odds of live birth declined 21% with each advancing year of age at egg freezing.Patients aged 35–37 achieved live birth in nearly half of cases (49%).Patients aged 38–40 had a 32.5% live birth rate.Patients aged 41–42 achieved a 20% live birth rate.Even among those over 42, 13% achieved at least one live birth after thaw.Overall, 88.7% of eggs survived the egg thaw.“These results represent a critical step in advancing how we counsel patients considering egg freezing later in their reproductive years,” says Alexandra Gannon, M.D. , Reproductive Endocrinologist at Shady Grove Fertility. “The size and scope of this study allow us to provide patients with more accurate, evidence-based expectations—empowering them to make informed choices about their fertility preservation options.”As the largest study of its kind, these findings provide fertility specialists with a more reliable foundation for counseling patients aged 35 and older, reinforcing both the age-related decline in outcomes and the meaningful chances for success that remain.Learn more about US Fertility’s Research Division , which conducts and publishes high-quality studies to advance the field of reproductive medicine and provide better, more effective care to infertility patients.ABOUT US FERTILITYUS Fertility, the nation’s largest partnership of physician-owned and physician-led top-tier fertility practices and IVF laboratories, are united under a shared mission to deliver the joy of parenthood through advanced reproductive medicine and innovative science. To date, US Fertility practices and laboratories have helped more than 225,000 individuals and couples build their families using assisted reproductive technology. US Fertility supports over 200 physicians by leveraging collective expertise, driving innovation, and by providing advanced business and digital solutions that streamline and enhance the delivery of exceptional patient care. Together with a growing suite of life science services, US Fertility is expanding access to the highest quality reproductive health care across over 105 clinic locations and 35 IVF laboratories. https://www.usfertility.com

