Influential Women Spotlights Laura Isabel Maria Panameno: Visionary Dance Educator and Community Leader

EXTON, PA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading the Danza Academy of Social Dance with Passion, Mentorship, and a Commitment to Inspiring Every StudentInfluential Women is thrilled to recognize Laura Isabel Maria Panameno in its 2025 series, celebrating her as the dedicated Manager of Danza Academy of Social Dance. Since taking the helm in January 2023, Laura has transformed the academy into a vibrant hub for dancers of all levels, bringing her lifelong passion for dance and teaching to every aspect of her work.With more than a decade of experience across diverse dance styles, Laura has contributed her talent and expertise to respected institutions such as Fred Astaire Fort Lauderdale, BlackBox Studio, and Cali Salsa. Her teaching journey began early, volunteering as a Dance Teacher Assistant at the Vladimir Issaev School of Classical Ballet and later serving as Dance Director at Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High School. She is now pursuing her Bachelor’s Degree, balancing her academic pursuits with her professional and personal commitments.She attributes her success to the unwavering support of her parents and the inspiration she draws from her younger brother. Reflecting on her journey, Laura shares the best career advice she has ever received: “If you do what you love, it will always show—and genuine passion speaks louder than anything else.” For young women entering the dance industry, she encourages: “Don’t be afraid to stand up for yourself—your voice, your boundaries, and your talent all deserve to be respected.”One of the current challenges Laura faces is gaining sufficient experience to grow professionally while learning to maintain healthy personal and professional boundaries with clients. Her guiding values are simple yet powerful: give 100%, never take shortcuts, and always prioritize family.Outside the studio, Laura enjoys quiet moments with her dog, exploring local dog parks, taking long walks, and embracing downtime as a self-proclaimed couch potato. Through her dedication, passion, and mentorship, Laura Isabel Maria Panameno continues to inspire others—demonstrating that the art of dance is not just movement, but a meaningful journey of growth, connection, and purpose.Learn More about Laura Isabel Maria Panameno:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/laura-panameno or through the Danza Academy of Social Dance, https://danzaacademy.com/laura-panameno/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

