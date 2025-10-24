US Fertility’s Research Team Highlights Innovation and Collaboration at the 2025 ASRM Scientific Congress & Expo

US Fertility presents over 60 abstracts spanning fertility preservation, embryo testing, patient experience, inclusivity, and emerging technology.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- US Fertility , the nation’s largest partnership of physician-owned and physician-led fertility practices, will present more than 60 abstracts at the American Society for Reproductive Medicine’s (ASRM) 2025 Scientific Congress & Expo, taking place October 25–29 in San Antonio, Texas. This year’s event, themed Global Collaboration to Advance Reproductive Health, provides an international stage for US Fertility’s physician-scientists to share research that spans fertility preservation, embryo testing, patient experience, inclusivity, and emerging technology.“US Fertility is proud to contribute to this year’s ASRM program in such a meaningful way,” said Kate Devine, M.D. , Medical Director and Chief Research Officer at US Fertility. “Our research reflects not only the dedication of our teams but also our commitment to global collaboration in advancing reproductive care. By continuing to innovate and share knowledge, we aim to improve outcomes for patients everywhere.” Phillip Romanski, M.D. , Associate Research Director for US Fertility and practicing REI at RMA of New York added, “The breadth of our research — from preserving future family-building options to making treatment more inclusive and patient-centered — underscores US Fertility’s role in shaping the future of reproductive medicine. Each study reflects our mission to deliver compassionate, evidence-based care.”US Fertility’s Research Division is led by Kate Devine, M.D., Medical Director and Chief Research Officer at US Fertility, as well as a practicing reproductive endocrinologist (REI) at Shady Grove Fertility (SGF). She works in close collaboration with the following team:Phillip Romanski, M.D., Associate Research Director for US Fertility and practicing REI at RMA of New YorkKerry Flannagan, Ph.D., Lead Epidemiologist at US FertilityCassandra Roeca, M.D., Research Director for Shady Grove Fertility and practicing REI at Shady Grove Fertility ColoradoLuis Hoyos, M.D., Regional Research Director and practicing REI at IVF FloridaMichael Homer, M.D., Regional Research Director and practicing REI at the Reproductive Science Center of the Bay AreaMeike Uhler, M.D., Regional Research Director and practicing REI at the Fertility Centers of IllinoisIn addition to oral and poster presentations, several US Fertility physicians will receive awards for their research and publications and lead ASRMed talks, symposiums, interactive sessions, roundtable discussions, and post-graduate courses.Learn more about US Fertility’s Research Division, which conducts and publishes high-quality research studies to advance the field of reproductive medicine to provide better, more effective care to infertility patients globally.ABOUT US FERTILITYUS Fertility, the nation’s largest partnership of physician-owned and physician-led top-tier fertility practices and IVF laboratories, are united under a shared mission to deliver the joy of parenthood through advanced reproductive medicine and innovative science. To date, US Fertility practices and laboratories have helped more than 225,000 individuals and couples build their families using assisted reproductive technology. US Fertility supports over 200 physicians by leveraging collective expertise, driving innovation, and by providing advanced business and digital solutions that streamline and enhance the delivery of exceptional patient care. Together with a growing suite of life science services, US Fertility is expanding access to the highest quality reproductive health care across over 105 clinic locations and 35 IVF laboratories. https://www.usfertility.com

