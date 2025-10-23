THE EU FAB 6 TEAMS UP WITH THE CHEF ACADEMY TO BRING EUROPEAN EXCELLENCE TO THE NEXT GENERATION OF UK CHEFS

Chef Academy event Chef Daniel Fletcher Recipe with Salamini Italiani alla Cacciatora PDO Recipe Cotechino Modena PGI Recipe Mortadella Bologna PGI

A hands-on educational event dedicated to discovering Europe’s finest PDO and PGI deli meats

ROMA, ITALY, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last week, students of The Chef Academy took part in a unique culinary experience, where they immersed themselves in the authentic world of European PDO and PGI products. The special cooking sessions, part of The EU Fab 6 – Savour the PDO and PGI Wines and Deli Meats from Europe campaign, turned a day of lessons into an unforgettable sensory journey through taste, tradition and creativity.Leading the event was Daniel Fletcher, head chef at Fenchurch at Sky Garden, one of London’s most admired fine-dining restaurants. Known for his refined, seasonal approach and experience in Michelin-starred kitchens, Fletcher guided the young chefs through three creative sessions exploring the versatility and cultural heritage of Italian PDO and PGI products.The Chef Academy, recognised for its high-level training in gastronomy and hospitality, provided the perfect setting for this meeting of education and European excellence. Supported by Augusto Cosimi, representing the Italian protection Consortia, the students learned how PDO and PGI labels guarantee origin, quality and craftsmanship.Over the course of three sessions, the young chefs explored three icons of Italian taste: Salamini Italiani alla Cacciatora PDO, Zampone and Cotechino Modena PGI, and Mortadella Bologna PGI. Each class combined storytelling, sensory learning, and live demonstrations designed to bridge the gap between heritage and innovation.The experience began with the Salamini Italiani alla Cacciatora PDO, reinterpreted as a “Deconstructed Italian Aperitivo”, where thin slices became delicate chips, paired with a roasted tomato cream and Campari–orange pearls. The students were captivated by the spherification process and by the contrast between textures that brought the dish to life.The following lesson delved into the warm, comforting flavours of Zampone and Cotechino Modena PGI. Reimagined as “Tradition in Smoke”, the dish combined a smooth lentil cream, balsamic vinegar drops and caramelised slices of Cotechino Modena IGP, presented under a cloche filled with olive-wood smoke, creating a dish that blended rustic warmth with elegant presentation.Finally, the students turned their attention to Mortadella Bologna PGI, presented as “Pink Cloud with Pistachio”. Fletcher guided them through the preparation of a delicate foam made from the Mortadella itself, served with cubes of pistachio sponge and crisp shards of Parmigiano Reggiano PDO. As the pink foam flowed from the siphon, a wave of surprise and delight spread through the room; a perfect example of how tradition and innovation can coexist harmoniously on the plate.For many of the students, it was their first encounter with PDO and PGI products as more than ingredients: they discovered them as expressions of European culture, regional identity and quality guaranteed by rigorous standards. The atmosphere throughout was one of enthusiasm and discovery, with students gaining new appreciation for how traditional ingredients can be transformed through innovation and technique.“The enthusiasm of these young chefs shows how powerful education can be when it connects heritage with innovation,” said Gianluigi Ligasacchi, Director of the Consorzio Italiano Tutela Mortadella Bologna and project leader of The EU Fab 6. “Through experiences like this, we share the values of authenticity, quality, and respect for tradition with those who will shape the future of gastronomy.”The collaboration between The EU Fab 6 and The Chef Academy succeeded not only in teaching new techniques, but in leaving a lasting impression of how European excellence can inspire creativity in the kitchens of tomorrow.Co-financed by the European Union, The EU Fab 6 – Savour the PDO and PGI Wines and Deli Meats from Europe campaign promotes European excellence in the United Kingdom and Switzerland. Through tastings, education, and promotional events, the campaign supports the visibility and appreciation of products marked with the PDO and PGI labels.The initiative is supported by six prestigious consortia:• Consorzio Italiano Tutela Mortadella Bologna (Italy) – project leader• Consorzio Cacciatore Italiano (Italy)• Consorzio Zampone e Cotechino Modena PGI (Italy)• ODG des Premières Côtes de Bordeaux et Cadillac (France)• Asociación para la Promoción del vino de Garnacha – Garnacha Origen (Spain)• Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo (Italy)Follow us to discover more about the exceptional quality of European PDO and PGI deli meats and wines:Facebook @theeufab6uk, Instagram @theeufab6.uk and YouTube @TheEUFab6Press OfficeBlancdenoir Communication AgencyPiazza Matteotti 25 (Galleria Barchetta, II piano)25015 – Desenzano del Garda (BS)Tel +39 030 7741535Email: theeufab6@gmail.com

