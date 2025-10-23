Golbert Family Helps Raise More Than $500,000 for Friendship Circle

Group photo Photo with Elise Golbert, Chief Marketing Officer at Pajar Canada Delame Bakery Table Group

Montreal nonprofit serving children and young adults with disabilities to open a coffee shop in the family’s honor to support programs

From online gifts to donations received through daily mail, this drive comes from a place of gratitude for a community that has supported our family for decades.” — Elise Golbert

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Golbert family of Pajar Canada announced today that community donors have contributed more than $500,000 through online giving and daily mail service donations to Friendship Circle of Montreal, a nonprofit that serves children and young adults with disabilities. In recognition of their efforts, Friendship Circle plans to open a coffee shop with a bakery and chocolaterie named after the family, with proceeds directed to local programs.

The bakery side will be called “Delamie” and serve as a branch of Friendship Circle focused on training individuals with special needs on how to bake, get jobs, and come to their full potential, developing new skills and becoming proud members of society.

Elise Golbert coordinated outreach across social, in-store, and daily mail channels as Chief Marketing Officer at Pajar Canada and a fifth-generation member of the Golbert family.

“From online gifts to donations received through daily mail, this drive comes from a place of gratitude for a community that has supported our family for decades,” Golbert said. “The café will be a welcoming space and a steady way to fund programs that make an impact year-round.”

Friendship Circle creates inclusive friendships by pairing participants with trained volunteers for one-on-one and group activities. The organization offers social, recreational, educational, and vocational programming and provides support for families.

The Golbert family has longstanding roots in Montreal through Pajar Canada, a family-owned footwear and outerwear company founded in 1963 by Paul Golbert. Family members support community initiatives across the city and emphasize inclusion, access, and year-round programming in their philanthropy.

Project planning for the café is underway. Friendship Circle will share opening details once permitting, build-out, and staffing timelines are finalized.

