Reclaim247 Surpasses 500,000 Claimants Represented as UK Drivers Revisit Car Finance Claims

UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than 500,000 UK drivers have checked their eligibility for car finance compensation with Reclaim247. The milestone marks a trend toward more people asking whether they were impacted by mis-sold car finance A rising number of motorists are taking a second look at their past vehicle finance agreements. With more than 500,000 free checks completed so far, Reclaim247 is helping people across the country understand if they were treated fairly and whether they could be eligible for a car finance claim.For many, the finance deal felt rushed. The payments seemed high. The paperwork, if there was any, made little sense. Years later, those questions are turning into action.“We talk to people every day who say, ‘It just didn’t feel right at the time, but I didn’t know what to do,’” said Andrew Franks, Co-Founder of Reclaim247. “That’s exactly why we built our process to be simple, stress-free and supportive.”People can start their eligibility check in under 60 seconds using just their name, address and date of birth. No need for old finance documents. No need to remember the lender.Why More Drivers Are Looking Into PCP Claims A growing number of enquiries relate to PCP claims, as drivers begin to revisit their Personal Contract Purchase agreements. Many are only now discovering that commission payments or inflated end-of-term costs may have been hidden or not clearly explained.The FCA recently confirmed that agreements between 6 April 2007 and 1 November 2024 may have been affected by three types of unfair practices:Discretionary Commission Arrangements – where dealers could increase your interest rate to boost their own commissionUnfairly High Commission – where commissions were disproportionately large compared to the loan sizeContractually Tied Arrangements – where brokers claimed to search for the best deal but only offered one lender’s financeIf your monthly payments felt unusually high, or if you were hit with a balloon payment that came as a surprise, you may have grounds to start a PCP claim.Signs Your Finance Might Have Been Mis-SoldAcross hundreds of thousands of checks, Reclaim247 has seen similar issues raised again and again. Some of the most common warning signs of mis-sold car finance include:Interest rates that were not clearly explainedPayments to brokers that were never disclosedEnd-of-term costs that felt unexpected or confusingEven if the finance agreement was taken out more than a decade ago, there is still a chance to look into it and understand what really happened.Support That Feels PersonalIf a customer is eligible, they are assigned a regulated legal partner who also acts as their dedicated case handler. That one person will walk them through the process, answer questions and help every step of the way.Through Reclaim247’s secure online portal, users can:Track updates in real timeSafely upload documentsSend messages directly to their case handler“This is about trust. People don’t want legal jargon or faceless systems. They want clarity, honesty and support. That’s what we’re here to provide,” said Franks.No Win, No Fee. No Paperwork Required.The service is free to start and works on a no win, no fee basis. That means customers only pay a success fee if compensation is recovered through car finance claims Most customers start with nothing more than a gut feeling that something wasn’t right. Reclaim247 turns that feeling into a simple first step, with no risk, no pressure, and no need to dig out old contracts.Ready to Take Another Look?If you financed a car between 2007 and 2024 and you are wondering whether the agreement was fair, Reclaim247 can help. Whether it was a PCP deal or another type of finance, there could be money owed to you.To start your free eligibility check, visit www.Reclaim247.co.uk . It takes less than a minute.About Reclaim247Reclaim247 is a multi-award-nominated UK-based claims management firm that supports individuals with car finance claims. With over 500,000 checks completed, the company is committed to helping drivers understand their rights after potentially being affected by mis-sold car finance. Its process is designed to be fast, transparent and fully supported from beginning to end.

