Antimicrobial Copper-Touch Display Market Size Worth $3.49 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by TBRC

How Much Is The Antimicrobial Copper-Touch Display Market Worth?

In recent times, the market size of the antimicrobial copper-touch display has experienced an impressive expansion. It is projected to progress from $1.26 billion in 2024 to a higher value of $1.55 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9%. This significant growth over the historical period is largely due to the surge in awareness about infection control, heightened hygiene and sanitation benchmarks, escalating occurrences of disease outbreaks, implementation of government health rules, and the increase in investments in healthcare infrastructure.

In the forthcoming years, the antimicrobial copper-touch display market is projected to experience substantial growth, with an estimated value of $3.50 billion in 2029 and a CAGR of 22.5%. This growth during the forecasted period can be associated with the escalating demand from the healthcare sector, the proliferation of the retail and education industries, growing public health safety consciousness, supportive government initiatives and incentives, and broadening digital transformation efforts. Key trends for this period consist of increasing demand for intelligent infrastructure and touchless interaction, consolidation with smart digital interfaces, advancements in environmentally friendly recyclable copper materials, amalgamation with telemedicine and distance learning technologies, and the emergence of startups and strategic alliances in the field of antimicrobial technology development.

What Are The Factors Driving The Antimicrobial Copper-Touch Display Market?

The surge in healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) is anticipated to boost the expansion of the antimicrobial copper-touch display market. HAIs are infections that patients contract while receiving treatment for other conditions in a healthcare environment. The growing number of immunocompromised individuals in healthcare facilities contributes to the increasing HAIs, as these patients' deficient immune systems make them more vulnerable to infections from pathogens found in hospital surroundings. The antimicrobial copper-touch display assists HAI patients by offering a self-sanitizing surface that reduces microbial contamination. This reduces the chances of cross-transmission in high-touch healthcare settings and improves overall patient safety. For instance, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare reported in May 2025 that around 150,000 of the 12.6 million hospitalizations during 2023–24 had one or more hospital-acquired complications, with public hospitals seeing 1.9 per 100 hospitalizations and private hospitals seeing 0.8 per 100 hospitalizations. Consequently, the escalating HAIs is fuelling the growth of the antimicrobial copper-touch display market. The market growth is further driven by the rising demand for infection control and the consequent increased adoption of telemedicine. Telemedicine involves the provision of healthcare services remotely using telecommunications technology to diagnose, treat, and monitor patients from afar. The requirement for better infection control measures has led to the growing use of telemedicine, as healthcare facilities increasingly rely on digital devices and touch surfaces with antimicrobial features to prevent patient-to-staff cross-contamination. Telemedicine enhances the effectiveness of antimicrobial copper-touch display by limiting face-to-face contact while still allowing critical care, thereby reinforcing the touch display's continuous antimicrobial function to further reduce the risk of pathogen transmission in healthcare environments. For example, Rock Health, a US-based corporation, reported in February 2023 that, according to their 2022 survey, 80% of respondents had used telemedicine at some point, an 8% increase from 72% in 2021. Hence, the rising trend of telemedicine adoption is propelling the expansion of the antimicrobial copper-touch display market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Antimicrobial Copper-Touch Display Market?

Major players in the Antimicrobial Copper-Touch Display Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Corning Research and Development Corporation

• Allegion plc

• Coptek

• ZAGG Inc.

• Displays2Go

• Estone Technology Corporation

• Microban International Ltd.

• Faytech AG

• Zytronic plc

• Nanoveu Limited

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Antimicrobial Copper-Touch Display Market Share?

The antimicrobial copper-touch display market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Monitors, Kiosks, Tablets, Interactive Whiteboards, Other Product Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Retail, Other Distribution Channels

3) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Commercial, Educational Institutions, Industrial Facilities, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Monitors: Healthcare Monitors, Industrial Monitors, Commercial Monitors, Public Information Display Monitors

2) By Kiosks: Self Service Kiosks, Payment Kiosks, Ticketing Kiosks, Information Kiosks

3) By Tablets: Medical Tablets, Educational Tablets, Industrial Tablets, Commercial Tablets

4) By Interactive Whiteboards: Education Whiteboards, Corporate Whiteboards, Healthcare Whiteboards, Training Center Whiteboards

5) By Other Product Types: Point Of Sale Systems, Control Panels, Public Terminals, Smart Display Units

What Are The Regional Trends In The Antimicrobial Copper-Touch Display Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for antimicrobial copper-touch displays. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will exhibit the most rapid growth in the coming years. The report on the antimicrobial copper-touch display market includes a comprehensive analysis of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

