President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates new Japanese Prime Minister on her election
President Cyril Ramaphosa has on behalf of the government and the people of South Africa, extended his warmest congratulations to Ms Sanae Takaichi on her election as Prime Minister of Japan, becoming the first woman in Japan’s history to hold this esteemed position.
South Africa and Japan share a long-standing partnership founded on mutual respect, cooperation, and shared aspirations for peace, prosperity, and sustainable development.
The South African Government looks forward to working closely with Prime Minister Takaichi and her administration to further strengthen bilateral relations and collaboration across a range of areas, including trade and investment, education, science and technology, and people-to-people exchanges.
President Ramaphosa wishes Prime Minister Takaichi every success as she assumes her new responsibilities and leads Japan into a new era of progress and innovation
