Amphibious Warfare Ship Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

What Is The Forecast For The Amphibious Warfare Ship Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size of amphibious warfare ships has seen significant progress in the past few years. A growth from $9.51 billion in 2024 to $10.27 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% is predicted. Historical growth can be credited to elements such as escalating geopolitical conflicts, augmented demand for power projection, the growing emphasis on maritime security, the surge in procurement of multi-role vessels, and increased investments in updating naval systems.

Significant escalation is anticipated in the amphibious warfare ship market in the upcoming years, with a predicted market value of $13.74 billion in 2029, fueled by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The projected expansion over this period is largely due to escalating territorial conflicts in crucial regions, increasing uptake of unmanned systems, growing demand for vessels used in humanitarian assistance, increasing requirements related to multi-domain warfare, and the rising replacement cycles of obsolete fleets. In the forecast period, several prevalent trends will include advancements in automated landing crafts, progression in integrated electric propulsion systems, innovations in stealth technology and survivability aspects, enhancements in modular mission bay adaptability, and the progression of directed energy weaponry.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Amphibious Warfare Ship Market?

The amphibious warfare ship market is projected to experience growth due to the rise in defense budgets. Defense budgets, which consist of the government's financially backed military and defense-related exercises, are experiencing an upswing primarily due to growing geopolitical unrest that pushes nations to bolster their military preparedness and invest in advanced technology. Modernising amphibious warfare ships requires a substantial defense budget to enable consistent investment in high-tech shipbuilding technologies, the execution of superior offensive and defensive systems, and to boost logistical abilities. For instance, global military expenditures escalated to $2.24 trillion in April 2023, marking a 3.7% rise from 2021, as reported by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), a research institute based in Sweden. Hence, the growth of the amphibious warfare ship market is fueled by the escalation in defense budgets.

What Are The Top Trends In The Amphibious Warfare Ship Industry?

Leading businesses in the amphibious warfare ship market are focusing on technological innovations like integrated electric propulsion systems to maximize power output, improve fuel economy, and provide the necessary energy for advanced weaponry and sensor systems. These propulsion systems are marine power infrastructures that merge electric generators, motors, and advanced power management to efficiently distribute electric energy for propulsion and high-demand mission systems such as radar and directed-energy weapons. For example, in December 2024, Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) based in China, launched its new Type 076 amphibious assault ship. This latest generation war vessel has electromagnetic catapults and arresting gear (EMALS and AAG) incorporated into its design, allowing a wider array of fixed-wing aircraft and drones to be operated, marking a first for this class of vessel. This novel feature signifies a huge step forward in China's amphibious warfare, effectively narrowing the divide between an assault vessel and an aircraft carrier. The ship is engineered to provide heightened aerial support and power projection for amphibious landing missions and maritime operations.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Amphibious Warfare Ship Market Segments

The amphibious warfare ship market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Dock Landing Ship, Amphibious Transport Dock, Amphibious Assault Ship, Other Types

2) By Propulsion: Conventional, Nuclear

3) By Operation Capability: Amphibious Assault Operations, Humanitarian Assistance Operations, Disaster Relief Operations, Combat Logistics Support

4) By Size Or Displacement: Small Amphibious Crafts (up to 1,500 tons), Medium Size Amphibious Vessels (1,500 - 5,000 tons), Large Amphibious Warfare Ships (above 5,000 tons)

5) By End-User: Military, Coast Guard, Private Security Firms, Humanitarian Organizations

Subsegments:

1) By Dock Landing Ship: Traditional Dock Landing Ship, Modern Advanced Dock Landing Ship

2) By Amphibious Transport Dock: San Antonio Class Amphibious Transport Dock, Albion Class Amphibious Transport Dock

3) By Amphibious Assault Ship: Wasp Class Amphibious Assault Ship, America Class Amphibious Assault Ship

4) By Other Types: Landing Ship Tank, Landing Craft Utility, Multi Role Amphibious Ship

Which Regions Are Dominating The Amphibious Warfare Ship Market Landscape?

In the Amphibious Warfare Ship Global Market Report of 2025, North America emerged as the biggest market in 2024. The region of Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The report includes data from various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

