Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli addresses 6th Urban Agri World Summit, 23 Oct

Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Nonceba Mhlauli, will on Thursday, 23 October 2025 deliver the keynote address at the 6th Urban Agri World Summit 2025 taking place at The Capital Zimbali Resort in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal.

The three-day global Summit, hosted by Enterprise iLembe in partnership with Magenta Global, brings together policymakers, researchers, innovators, and entrepreneurs from across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East to explore sustainable, technology-driven solutions for resilient food systems and inclusive growth.

Deputy Minister Mhlauli will speak on “Urban Agriculture as a Pathway to Youth Empowerment, Food Security, and Inclusive Growth in South Africa.”

The details of the Summit are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 23 October 2025

Time: 09h00 – 15h30

Venue: The Capital Zimbali Resort, Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal



