Minister Maropene Ramokgopa opens National Evaluation Seminar, 19 Nov

The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa, will open the annual National Evaluation Seminar on Wednesday, 19 November 2025.

The Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation hosts the National Evaluation Seminar, which aims to strengthen the country’s evaluation culture and to improve the impact of government programmes. This year, the seminar takes place under the theme, “Reimagining Evaluation for Innovation, Inclusion and Impact.”

The National Evaluation Seminar promotes collaboration between government, the private sector, multilateral institutions, civil society, research and academia, in advancing the role of evaluation in promoting evidence based policymaking, strengthening state capacity, and improving the lives of South Africans.

The seminar will see the participation of partners such as the African Evaluation Association (AfrEA), the Independent Evaluation Office of the New Development Bank; Clear Evaluation Anglophone Africa; the Development Bank of Southern Africa; International Evaluation Academy; the South African Monitoring and Evaluation Association (SAMEA); Twende Mbele; and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

The media is invited to the seminar, which takes place as follows:

Date: 19 – 20 November 2025 (the Minister to open the seminar on 19 November 2025 at

9AM)

Time: 9AM

Venue: ANEW Hotel & Convention Centre, OR Tambo, Johannesburg

To RSVP, the media should please contact Alucia Sekgathume on 082 689 2364 or

Alucia@dpme.gov.za

For media enquiries relating to the Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, please contact Mr Litha Mpondwana, Media Liaison Officer: Office of the Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation on 064 802 3003 or email Litha@dpme.gov.za

For media enquiries relating to the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, please contact Mr Tom Nkosi, Departmental Head of Communications on 079 907 9016 or email TomNkosi@dpme.gov.za

