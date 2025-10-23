UK Travel Startup Touriesta Enters Egypt’s Tours Market to Redefine Quality and Trust

Touriesta - Egypt Tours & Activities Marketplace Touriesa Launches to Redefine Egypt's Tours & Activities Marketplace

UK-based Touriesta launches in Egypt, connecting travellers with trusted local operators for quality tours, fair pricing, and authentic experiences.

We want travellers to focus on enjoying Egypt, not worrying about being overcharged or disappointed. Every experience on Touriesta is vetted, so travellers can book with confidence.” — Moataz Khalifa, Managing Director

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From diving in the Red Sea to uncovering ancient treasures in Luxor and Cairo, travellers can now explore Egypt more easily thanks to Touriesta , a new UK-based platform shaking up the country’s tours and activities scene.Officially launched in July 2025, Touriesta connects visitors with verified local operators and curated experiences, offering a reliable alternative to global platforms like GetYourGuide and Viator. By focusing exclusively on Egypt, Touriesta guarantees authentic, fairly priced adventures for travellers who value both quality and trust.Touriesta currently offers tours in Hurghada , Sahl Hasheesh, Makadi Bay, Marsa Alam, Sharm el Sheikh, Luxor, and Cairo, with more than 100 experiences available and plans to expand further with new suppliers and variations. Travellers can enjoy a range of activities, including and desert safaris in Hurghada , historical day trips in Luxor, adventure excursions in Sharm el Sheikh, or visits to the Egyptian Museum and the Pyramids in Cairo.Behind every Touriesta experience is a trusted local supplier who has been carefully vetted for service quality, safety standards, and guest satisfaction. The platform works directly with locally owned tour operators, diving centres, desert safari companies, and activity providers across Egypt to ensure that travellers enjoy genuine, well-organised, and fairly priced experiences while supporting local businesses.“Our goal is to make booking tours in Egypt simple and reliable,” said Moataz Khalifa, Managing Director at Touriesta. “We understand the pain points travellers face when it comes to finding the right experiences and fair pricing. That’s why we’ve built a platform focused on three things: fair pricing, working only with the best vetted suppliers, and providing excellent customer service so travellers leave Egypt with great memories.”Khalifa added, “We want travellers to focus on enjoying Egypt, not worrying about being overcharged or disappointed. Every experience on Touriesta is vetted, so travellers can book with confidence.”

