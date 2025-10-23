East Coast Electronics Recycling Continues Commercial Solar Panel Recycling Services Across The United States

Solar Panel Recycling

Audit-ready solutions help businesses decommission and recycle PV modules, inverters, and balance-of-system components responsibly and at scale

SHIRLEY, MA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- East Coast Electronics Recycling (ECER) today announced the expansion of its commercial solar panel recycling services, giving businesses, utilities, EPCs, and facility managers a compliant and cost-effective path to retire end-of-life photovoltaic (PV) equipment. The program supports everything from single-site commercial arrays to multi-location portfolios, with logistics, reporting, and downstream processing designed to meet corporate ESG goals and regulatory obligations.“As more commercial solar projects approach mid-life upgrades or full system retirements, our customers need a recycling partner that’s operationally reliable and compliant with applicable state and federal regulations,” said the Operations Director at East Coast Electronics Recycling. “We built our solar panel recycling services to be audit-ready from day one—clear documentation, safe handling and transport, and approved downstream processing that prioritizes material recovery and environmental responsibility.”What the program includesEnd-to-end logistics: On-site palletization/pack-out, DOT-compliant transport, and coordinated pickups for rooftops, carports, and ground-mount systems.Commercial PV scope: Crystalline-silicon and thin-film solar panels, plus inverters, optimizers, combiner boxes, racking, wiring, and related balance-of-system components.Compliance & documentation: Certificates of recycling are provided after project completion to provide proof of proper recycling.Responsible downstream management: Approved processing pathways focused on material recovery and environmental performance.Multi-site coordination: Centralized account management for portfolios across Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, and the entire United States.Why this matters for commercial solar ownersEarly-generation commercial PV installations are reaching the point where performance repowering, storm damage replacement, or scheduled decommissioning becomes necessary. Panels and supporting equipment often contain materials that require careful handling and compliant transport and processing. ECER’s service reduces risk for asset owners and EPCs while maximizing recoverable value streams where available.“Companies want to do the right thing—and they also need a partner who understands scheduling constraints around crane days, roof access, and tenant operations,” added the Operations Director. “We make it simple: one coordinated plan, one experienced team, and clear proof of responsible recycling.”Designed for ESG and audit readinessECER’s workflow is built to support procurement, sustainability, and EHS teams that must demonstrate due diligence:Site assessment & planning: Pre-pickup review of quantities, access, packaging, and safety requirements.Safe removal & consolidation: On-site staging, palletization, or bin solutions tailored to rooftops and ground-mount arrays.Traceable transport: Proper labeling and compliant shipment to approved processing partners.Industries and use casesCommercial real estate & property management handling rooftop array upgradesManufacturing & distribution facilities consolidating multiple sitesHospitals, universities, and municipalities with procurement and sustainability mandatesSolar developers, EPCs, and O&M providers managing repowers and end-of-term contractsUtilities and community solar operators seeking portfolio-wide recycling consistencyService regionECER’s commercial solar panel recycling services are available to customers across the United States, with coordinated large-volume pickups and multi-site projects supported by a dedicated logistics team.Call to actionOrganizations planning a repower, replacement, or full decommission can request a no-obligation project review and recycling plan. To get started, simply call or email ECER, Inc and they'll begin creating your solar panel recycling plan.About East Coast Electronics RecyclingEast Coast Electronics Recycling68 Walker Rd, Shirley, MA 01464(877) 537-9940East Coast Electronics Recycling is a New England–based provider of approved electronics recycling solutions for businesses, institutions, and municipalities. With a focus on safety, compliance, and customer experience, ECER offers scheduled pickups, event support, responsible downstream management, and audit-ready documentation across a wide range of electronic devices and specialized equipment, such as solar panels.

