Dr. Soroush Sohrabi Launches New Vascular Surgery Website in Dubai

Dr. Soroush Sohrabi, leading vascular surgeon in Dubai, launches vascularsurgery.ae to offer patients expert guidance and access to modern vascular treatments.

My goal is to make trusted vascular care easily accessible in Dubai—combining advanced, minimally invasive treatments with clear communication and genuine patient understanding.” — Dr. Soroush Sohrabi, Consultant Vascular & Endovascular Surgeon

DUBAI, إمارة دبيّ, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Leader in Vascular and Endovascular Care

Dr. Sohrabi is a senior consultant vascular and endovascular surgeon who specialises in the management of venous and arterial disorders, including varicose veins treatment and spider veins. He completed his specialist training in England, earning a Certificate of Completion of Training (CCT), and went on to undertake advanced fellowships in the USA and Australia, focusing on minimally invasive vascular surgery techniques.

He also holds a PhD from the UK and previously served as an Academic Clinical Lecturer in Vascular Surgery with the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) in England. His research includes 28 publications in leading international medical journals, and he has been awarded the prestigious Medawar Medal for outstanding research in the field.

Advancing Vascular Care in Dubai

Dr. Sohrabi’s new website was designed to make medical knowledge and specialist care more accessible to patients in Dubai. The platform provides detailed information on vascular conditions, treatment approaches, and what patients can expect during diagnosis and recovery. It reflects his commitment to delivering advanced, evidence-based care in a calm, patient-focused environment.

A Modern Approach to Patient Education

The website features practical resources for patients seeking early guidance, from understanding symptoms and diagnostic tests to learning about non-invasive treatment options. Dr. Sohrabi believes in personalised care, fast recovery procedures, and clear communication, ensuring each patient feels informed and confident about their treatment journey.

Learn More

For more information about Dr. Soroush Sohrabi and his specialised services in vascular and endovascular care, visit https://vascularsurgery.ae/.

