2 Point Measuring Instruments Market to Reach $4.59 Billion by 2029 with 8.1% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's 2 Point Measuring Instruments Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The 2 Point Measuring Instruments Market Size And Growth?

The market for 2-point measuring instruments has been experiencing robust growth in the past few years. The market, pegged at $3.10 billion in 2024, is projected to increase to $3.36 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The historical growth trends are linked to increased urbanization, infrastructure development, stringent quality control standards, enhancements in the manufacturing sector as well as a rising need for accuracy and precision.

It is anticipated that the market size for 2-point measuring instruments will experience considerable growth in the coming years, with projections suggesting it will reach $4.59 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.1%. Factors contributing to this increase during the prediction period include a heightened consciousness regarding quality control procedures, a burgeoning demand for process efficiency through automation, increased expenditure on research and development, expanding industrialization in emerging markets, and wider acceptance across different industries. Key emerging trends within the forecast period encompass the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, sensor technology and microelectronics advancements, incorporation of automation and robotics into measurement systems, and the creation of unique measuring tools.

Download a free sample of the 2 point measuring instruments market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28485&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For 2 Point Measuring Instruments Market?

The anticipated increase in industrialization demand is predicted to drive the growth of the 2 point measuring instruments market. Industrialization denotes the transformation of an economy from mainly agriculture-focused to manufacturing and industrial production through the use of technology and machinery. Demand for industrialization continues to grow with the continuous technological advancements and automation which enable industries to boost productivity, minimize operational costs and cater to the escalating global demand for high-quality manufactured products more efficiently than before. The use of 2-point measuring instruments underpins industrialization by providing accurate measurements, upkeep of quality, waste reduction, and enabling mass production in an efficient manner. For example, in September 2025, Eurostat, the European Union's statistical office based in Luxembourg, reported that in July 2025, the seasonally adjusted industrial production increased by 0.3% in the euro area and 0.2% in the EU compared to June 2025, and it showed a year-on-year rise of 1.8% in both regions compared to July 2024. Hence, the increasing demand for industrialization is fueling the growth of the 2 point measuring instruments market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The 2 Point Measuring Instruments Market?

Major players in the 2 Point Measuring Instruments Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Siemens AG

• Baker Hughes Company

• KLA Corporation

• AMETEK Inc.

• Keyence Corporation

• Hexagon AB

• Nikon Metrology NV

• Bruker Corporation

• Zeiss Group

• Heidenhain Corporation

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of 2 Point Measuring Instruments Market?

Leading businesses in the 2-point measuring instruments sector are concentrating on technological breakthroughs, specifically 2D vision measuring systems, with an aim to increase measurement precision, boost operational effectiveness, and widen their use across various industrial sectors. The term 2D vision measuring systems refer to a technology that utilizes cameras and software to measure accurately an object's dimensions and location on a two-dimensional scale. For example, in October 2024, Mitutoyo America, a metrology firm based in Japan, unveiled its new Metlogix M3 software, incorporated with its Quick Image (QI) 2D Vision Measuring System. This launch significantly improved non-contact measuring ability with remarkable accuracy and effectiveness. This Metlogix M3 software boasts a user-friendly, icon-based touchscreen user interface with gesture controls designed to streamline complicated measurement tasks and cut down on setup time. Key functionalities encompass pattern-based measurements for multiple points in one action, innovative video edge detection probes, Field of View (FOV) automatic parts measurement dealing with several parts at once, and a SuperImage stitching function capable of measuring large workpieces up to 400 mm with an impressive 90 mm working distance.

How Is The 2 Point Measuring Instruments Market Segmented?

The 2-point measuring instruments market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Calipers, Micrometers, Gauges, Other Product Types

2) By Technology: Laser Measurement, Ultrasonic Measurement, Optical Measurement, Mechanical Measurement

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

4) By Application: Automotive, Aerospace, Manufacturing, Construction, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Manufacturers, Research Institutions, Quality Control And Testing Laboratories

Subsegments:

1) By Calipers: Vernier Calipers, Digital Calipers, Dial Calipers, Spring Calipers

2) By Micrometers: Outside Micrometers, Inside Micrometers, Depth Micrometers, Micrometer Heads

3) By Gauges: Feeler Gauges, Height Gauges, Plug Gauges, Ring Gauges

4) By Other Product Types: Tension Gauges, Thickness Gauges, Radius Gauges, Angle Gauges

View the full 2 point measuring instruments market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/2-point-measuring-instruments-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The 2 Point Measuring Instruments Market?

In the 2025 global market report for 2 point measuring instruments, North America was identified as the dominant region in 2024. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global 2 Point Measuring Instruments Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Measuring And Control Instruments Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/measuring-and-control-instruments-global-market-report

Coordinate Measuring Machine Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/coordinate-measuring-machine-global-market-report

Test And Measurement Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/test-and-measurement-equipment-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.