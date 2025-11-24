OSCE survey reveals concerning trend: One in five women in Montenegro faces violence, yet most remain silent

According to the new “Research on the Attitudes and Perceptions of Violence Against Women and Girls in Families and Intimate Relationships”, one in five women in Montenegro experienced some form of violence, and more than half of those affected did not seek assistance. Key barriers to reporting include fear of losing children, family disruption, financial dependence, shame, traditional norms, and limited trust in institutions.

The research - commissioned by the OSCE Mission to Montenegro for the Ministry of Social Welfare, Family Care and Demography, and the Women’s Safe House - and conducted by DeFacto Agency, was carried out from August to September 2025 on a representative sample of 1,008, ahead of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence international campaign. It provides important insights into both public perceptions and the prevalence of violence.

Among women who reported violence, psychological abuse was most common (86.3%), followed by physical violence (53.3%), sexual violence (21.5%), economic violence (35.1%), and stalking (32.4%). The report cautions that real prevalence is likely higher due to underreporting. It also highlights a significant gap between women’s lived experiences and societal understanding, noting that violence is predominantly still perceived as physical assault, while psychological, economic, sexual, and digital forms are still insufficiently recognized.

Although physical violence against women is broadly condemned, persistent gender stereotypes and victim-blaming attitudes undermine progress toward zero tolerance. Around 40% of respondents believe women sometimes accuse men out of revenge or personal gain, and a similar share think reports are made to attract attention. A quarter still view domestic violence as a private matter, while controlling and restrictive behavior are often normalized and perceived as routine “family dynamics.”

Respondents most often identified current (48.7%) and former partners (36.6%) as the perpetrators of violence, confirming that violence most often occurs within the home – the very place expected to be safest.

More than half of aware of cases of violence against women said they referred victims to relevant institutions (54.9%), while others relied on informal support networks (35.5%). However, nearly one third advised victims to remain silent, demonstrating ongoing societal barriers to effective protection.

Young people in Montenegro show a relatively high level of awareness about the existence and seriousness of violence against women, yet many remain unsure where to seek help, pointing to gaps in knowledge bout available services.

The Mission remains committed to supporting institutions, civil society, and citizens to eliminate all forms of violence against women and strengthening a culture of zero tolerance.