TRACT Raises €18.6M Series A to Expand Supply Chain Intelligence Platform for Global Agrifood Industry

Funding fuels platform and market expansion as global agrifood companies prioritize supply chain resiliency and traceability

AMSTERDAM, NORTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TRACT Raises €18.6M Series A to Expand Supply Chain Intelligence Platform for Global Agrifood IndustryFunding fuels platform and market expansion as global agrifood companies prioritize supply chain resiliency and traceabilityTRACT, the enterprise platform helping the world’s largest agrifood businesses build smarter, more resilient supply chains, today announced an €18.6 million Series A to accelerate its global growth.The round was led by climate tech venture capital firm Icos Capital with participation from Invest International, Future Food Fund, Rabo Investments, Pymwymic, and Working Capital Fund.TRACT’s platform is used by the world’s largest CPG brands and commodity traders to map supply chains and monitor sourcing risk. As climate volatility and shifting market dynamics reshape the sourcing landscape, companies are under increasing pressure to modernize the way they manage supply chain data and relationships.“Resilient supply chains are the foundation of a more equitable and sustainable food system,” said Allison Kopf, CEO of TRACT. “Sourcing leaders are under pressure to manage more risk, more data, and more complexity than ever before. This funding accelerates our next phase of growth as we scale the platform and support the companies shaping the future of responsible sourcing.”“Supply chain traceability is key to preventing deforestation and making emissions transparent,” said Nityen Lal, Founding Partner at Icos Capital. “Through our Collaborative Venturing Platform with leading agrifood and chemical corporates, we back innovations like TRACT that turn complex supply chain data into real climate action.”TRACT was founded by four leading global food and agriculture companies, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Cargill, Louis Dreyfus Company and olam food ingredients (ofi), along with collaboration from other companies along the supply chain and non-profit organisations.“As a founding partner of TRACT, ADM is proud to support a platform that brings further clarity and intelligence to global agrifood supply chains,” said Kai-Uwe Ostheim, VP Sustainability Portfolio at ADM. “TRACT enables companies to manage sourcing risk, collaborate across the supply chain, and make data-driven decisions that strengthen the efficiency and reliability of the food system.”“It has always been the purpose of TRACT to broaden the shareholder base to reinforce the for-the-industry, by-the-industry thinking of the venture,” said Roel van Poppel, Chief Sustainability Officer at ofi. “Bringing this meaningful group on board now not only safeguards TRACT’s growth trajectory in the coming period of time, it also showcases the broadening of the TRACT movement.”The investment will support expansion of TRACT’s platform capabilities, integration with data systems, and continued onboarding of global clients managing complex sourcing portfolios. The company’s growth reflects a broader shift across the agrifood sector, as procurement and sustainability leaders seek scalable and secure infrastructure to improve traceability, supplier and customer engagement, and long-term supply assurance.“At Invest International, we see resilient and transparent supply chains as essential to building a sustainable, future-proof food system,” said Tim van Galen, Senior Investment Manager at Invest International. “TRACT is enabling exactly that, and we’re proud to support their global growth.”TRACT represents a new category of data infrastructure: supply chain intelligence purpose-built for agriculture."We are excited to see how TRACT has been developing and with the support of our new shareholders will continue to deliver tangible results towards its enterprise customers for more sustainable and transparent supply chain,” said Floris Onvlee, Director of Corporate Venturing at Rabo Investments.“TRACT is driving the kind of transformation our food system urgently needs. We’re proud to back their growth and work with co-investors who share our commitment to turning sustainability ambitions into measurable impact,” said Maarten van Dam, Partner at Pymwymic.From cocoa and coffee to corn and cotton, TRACT’s clients use the platform to connect supplier data at the source with the insights needed to manage risk and invest in resilience. The company works across the globe, serving as the connector between supplier data and procurement processes.“At Future Food Fund, we see supply chain transparency as a key enabler of resilient food systems. TRACT provides the critical infrastructure to turn complex data into actionable insights, making real impact scalable across global value chains,” said Jaap Strengers, Managing Partner at Future Food Fund.As regulations such as EUDR come into force, TRACT delivers a one-stop platform for all sustainability needs, including compliance. TRACT works with clients to ensure they’re ready to meet the rapidly approaching deadline for EUDR and are prepared for other regulations as they come.With sustainability targets maturing and sourcing disruptions becoming the norm rather than the exception, investors believe TRACT is well-positioned to lead a new generation of enterprise technology: platforms that don’t just measure impact but help drive it.“TRACT is addressing one of the most critical challenges in global agriculture: making sustainability measurable, actionable, and scalable. Their platform gives supply chain stakeholders the visibility they need to drive real change. We’re thrilled to back TRACT as they scale technology that makes responsible sourcing not just possible, but practical,” said Ed Marcum, Managing Partner at Working Capital Fund.***About TRACTTRACT is a leading provider of traceability and sustainability data solutions for the global agricultural supply chain. Our mission is to remove the burden of data management and resolve the debate on methodology so that companies can drive meaningful impact.For more information about TRACT, visit https://www.tract.eco/ Media Contact:Kumiko AokiMarketing AssociateEmail: kaoki@tract.ecoThis operation benefits from support from the European Union under the InvestEU Fund.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.