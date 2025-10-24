Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Travel Experience Personalization Market to Reach $9.04 Bn at 25.5% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Travel Experience Personalization Global Market Size, Trends, And Forecast Report 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Forecast For The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Travel Experience Personalization Market From 2024 To 2029?

There has been considerable growth in the market size of personalization in travel experience through artificial intelligence (AI) in the recent past. It is projected to increase from $2.90 billion in 2024 to $3.65 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.7%. The historic period's expansion was propelled by an increased demand for custom travel experiences, a greater application of big data analytics in the tourism industry, a rise in smartphone usage among tourists, an escalating gathering of traveler behavioral data, and a growing inclination towards mobile-based travel personalization.

The market size of personalization in the travel experience, driven by artificial intelligence (AI), is predicted to undergo explosive growth in the coming years. The market is set to expand to $0.05 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5%. The expansion over the computational period is a result of the increased use of machine learning to optimize travel plans, the surging popularity of virtual travel aides, the widespread use of natural language processing in travel chatbots, heightened emphasis on improving traveler experiences through personalized treatment, and increasing value placed on data-informed decision-making. Key emerging trends within the projected period encompass the creation of context-adapted travel solutions, the development of emotion recognition for traveler feedback, the incorporation of real-time data into personalized offers, the amalgamation of different travel methods, and innovations in augmented reality travel guides.

Download a free sample of the artificial intelligence (ai)-driven travel experience personalization market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28504&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Travel Experience Personalization Market?

The projected growth of the artificial intelligence (AI)-focused tourism experience personalisation market is expected to be spurred on by the rising adoption of cloud-based solutions. Offering computing services like storage, applications, and processing power over the internet, cloud-based solutions provide cost-effective, scalable, and versatile IT resources. These features enable travel businesses to process significant amounts of data in real time and execute AI algorithms that generate tailored travel suggestions, optimise travel plans, and augment customer experiences. For instance, Eurostat, the European Union's statistical office based in Luxembourg, reported that 45.2% of European Union businesses were using cloud computing services, including internet-powered software, computing power, or storage, in 2023. This marked a 4.2 percentage point growth from 2021. Thus, the escalating adoption of cloud-based solutions is propelling the development of the AI-driven tourism experience personalisation market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Travel Experience Personalization Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Travel Experience Personalization Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Delta Air Lines Inc.

• Booking Holdings Inc.

• Expedia Group Inc.

• Airbnb Inc.

• Amadeus IT Group S.A.

• Tripian Inc.

• Sabre Corporation

• AtlasGuru Pvt. Ltd.

• Agoda Company Pte. Ltd.

• Tredence Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Travel Experience Personalization Industry?

Top firms in the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered personalized travel experience market are directing their efforts towards the creation of innovative products, such as AI-enabled trip planning assistants capable of multiple languages. These solutions are intended to improve personal travel advice and simplify the process of itinerary generation. These AI machines can comprehend various languages and offer travel advice based on context, enabling consumers to construct tailored itineraries effectively. For instance, in August 2025, an online travel enterprise based in India, MakeMyTrip Limited, introduced Myra, their own multilingual AI-operated trip planning assistant. Myra is capable of supporting English, Hindi, and Hinglish, offering custom-tailored, real-time travel advice and assisting users during the booking and post-booking processes within one single platform. The assistant is adept in managing key travel areas such as flights, hotels, holidays, ground transportation, visas, and forex, enabling users to manipulate travel arrangements, modify itineraries, and avail AI-generated guidance throughout their travel.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Travel Experience Personalization Market Segments

The artificial intelligence (AI)-driven travel experience personalization market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premises

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Flight Booking, Hotel Booking, Trip Planning, Customer Support, Recommendation Engines, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Travel Agencies, Airlines, Hotels And Resorts, Online Travel Platforms, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Machine Learning Platforms, Natural Language Processing Tools, Computer Vision Systems, Recommendation Engines, Data Analytics Solutions

2) By Services: Consulting Services, Implementation Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Training Services, Managed Services

View the full artificial intelligence (ai)-driven travel experience personalization market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-driven-travel-experience-personalization-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Travel Experience Personalization Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America held the largest share in the global market for AI-powered personalization in travel experiences. In the predicted growth trajectory, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the swiftest expansion. The regions analyzed in this global market report on AI-driven personalization in travel include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Travel Experience Personalization Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Artificial Intelligence Ai Based Personalization Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-based-personalization-global-market-report

Travel And Hospitality Ai Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/travel-and-hospitality-ai-global-market-report

Ai In Hospitality And Tourism Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-in-hospitality-and-tourism-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.