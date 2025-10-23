Nga Kor Ming Elected President of UN-Habitat: Championing a Global Shift Toward Human-Centred, Sustainable Cities

Malaysia’s Nga Kor Ming elected UN-Habitat President, leading global push for human-centred, sustainable cities.

A house is not built by bricks and mortar,” he told delegates in Nairobi. “A home is built by hope and dreams.” — YB Nga Kor Ming

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Malaysia’s Minister of Housing and Local Government , YB Nga Kor Ming, has been elected President of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme ( UN-Habitat ) Assembly, marking a new chapter in global urban transformation and sustainable development leadership.His two-year term, beginning in 2025, positions Malaysia at the forefront of the international dialogue on inclusive, resilient, and people-centred cities, the first time the nation has ever presided over the UN-Habitat Assembly.For Nga, this moment is not just a political milestone but a moral one. He has long believed that the true foundation of progress lies not in concrete, but in compassion.“A house is not built by bricks and mortar,” he told delegates in Nairobi. “A home is built by hope and dreams.”That philosophy has defined Nga’s career. Over two decades, he has earned recognition as one of Southeast Asia’s most forward-thinking policymakers in housing, sustainability, and urban regeneration.Under his leadership, Malaysia’s Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) has advanced a comprehensive vision for livable cities—balancing infrastructure growth with social equity and environmental stewardship. Flagship initiatives such as the Malaysia SDG Cities programme have integrated smart technologies and green design into local governance, transforming underdeveloped areas into thriving, community-driven environments.“If we do not want our cities to deteriorate and become slums,” Nga said, “urban renewal, rejuvenation, and regeneration are the way forward.”Nga’s election to lead UN-Habitat reflects both his national achievements and his broader commitment to global collaboration on sustainable development. His priorities align closely with Sustainable Development Goal 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, focusing on housing affordability, urban resilience, and climate-conscious planning.At home, Nga has spearheaded policies to expand access to affordable housing, enhance waste management, and improve climate adaptation at the local level. Internationally, he has built partnerships to ensure the Asia-Pacific region’s growth is equitable, sustainable, and human-focused.“Leadership is not a title,” he reminded the Assembly. “It’s a responsibility. As President of UN-Habitat, I will lead by example, ensuring that development begins and ends with humanity.”Malaysia’s growing influence in global policy circles is now underscored by Nga’s presidency. The country’s Smart City Framework and National Affordable Housing Policy have been recognised for combining innovation with inclusivity, proving that urban transformation can be both technologically advanced and socially just.Over the next two years, Nga will guide the UN-Habitat Assembly in tackling urgent global challenges, including housing inequality, informal settlements, climate resilience, and social inclusion. His agenda is clear and forward-looking:To position human wellbeing as the defining metric of developmentTo drive urban renewal and regeneration as engines of dignityAnd to strengthen trust and cooperation between nations and communities“Urbanisation is not a threat,” Nga told delegates. “If guided with heart, it becomes humanity’s greatest opportunity. Cities are not made of concrete alone, they are built of people’s dreams. When citizens fall in love with their city, they protect it, they grow it, and they make it last.”As the world heads toward a future where over 70% of the population will live in cities by 2050, Nga’s leadership signals a timely call for balance, blending Malaysia’s practical experience of rapid growth with a universal commitment to empathy, equality, and sustainability in urban planning.“We must remind ourselves,” he concluded, “that the goal is not just to make cities liveable, but to make them loveable.”About YB Nga Kor MingYB Nga Kor Ming is Malaysia’s Minister of Housing and Local Government and an advocate for inclusive, sustainable development. Over his two-decade career, he has championed affordable housing, urban regeneration, and green community planning. In 2025, he will represent Malaysia as President of the UN-Habitat Assembly, leading global efforts to build cities that are not only functional but profoundly human.

