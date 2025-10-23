C.O.D. Ranch Reveals Rare Global Energy Nexus and Documented Healing Miracle During Retreat

C.O.D. Ranch Proximity to Great Circle Alignments and Ley Lines

Where mountains, pyramids, and sacred lines converge—energy, renewal, and healing awaken at C.O.D. Ranch.

The mapping and experiences confirm what many have intuitively felt—C.O.D. Ranch is more than a beautiful retreat venue. It’s an energy crossroads where transformation and healing occur naturally.” — Stephanie Jorgl, C.O.D. Ranch owner

ORACLE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- C.O.D. Ranch Reveals Rare Global Energy Nexus and Documented Healing Miracle During RetreatNew research has confirmed that C.O.D. Ranch, a 32 acre historic guest ranch and retreat center in Oracle, Arizona, is uniquely situated at the convergence of several global energy pathways known as Ley lines—alignments that link many of the world’s sacred sites.Recent geospatial mapping reveals that the ranch lies directly between two great-circle alignments connecting Mount Shasta (California), Teotihuacán (Mexico), and Machu Picchu (Peru)—among the most studied sacred geometries in the Western Hemisphere. This placement creates a powerful energetic “band” effect that appears to amplify the land’s resonance.Further mapping confirmed that five ley lines intersect beneath the property:• Becker–Hagens Yin Ley Line• Becker–Hagens Balance Ley Line• Gizeh Corridors Yin Ley Line• Goddess Equator Yin Ley Line• Heaven’s Mirror Yin Ley LineThese same networks link C.O.D. Ranch to Mount Graham in Arizona and Pueblo Bonito in New Mexico, both recognized sacred sites within the broader North American energy grid.The Ed Moen Miracle: Healing Through Collective IntentionFor more than 25 years, C.O.D. Ranch has hosted spiritual, yoga, and meditation retreats , as well as weddings, reunions, and corporate gatherings. Guests have long described the ranch as a place of grounding, clarity, and renewal.In May 2017, a documented healing miracle occurred at the ranch that drew global attention. Retreat participant Ed Moen, who had been deaf for 50 years, experienced the spontaneous restoration of his hearing following a group meditation and prayer session. Moen later recounted that a vivid red “Healer” energy appeared during the night, and his hearing was fully restored by morning.This extraordinary event was featured in the 2020 documentary Close Encounters of the Fifth Kind, where the Oracle, Arizona location was later confirmed to be the C.O.D. Ranch. The owners say the event inspired them to look deeper into the ranch’s spiritual and geophysical connections.“The Ed Moen miracle aligns with what we now know about our location,” said Stephanie Jorgl, owner and operator of C.O.D. Ranch. “Our position between Mount Shasta and Teotihuacán echoes the ancient solar and rebirth archetypes of Quetzalcoatl. Guests often feel that same energy of renewal here.”A Place of Natural and Spiritual ConvergenceIn August 2025, a rare fire rainbow appeared over the C.O.D. Ranch sky as Shaman Rod Noble, author of A Soulhacker’s Guide to the Universe, arrived at the ranch. Fire rainbows are considered by many spiritual traditions to symbolize awakening and divine alignment.The synchronicity of this celestial sign, combined with the ranch’s confirmed energy intersections, has only deepened its reputation as a spiritual nexus in the American Southwest.“Our guests have sensed this for decades,” Jorgl added. “Now the mapping and the experiences confirm what many have intuitively felt—C.O.D. Ranch is more than a beautiful retreat and event venue. It’s an energy crossroads where transformation and healing occur naturally.”Spiritual Experiences and OfferingsC.O.D. Ranch hosts variety of programs that nurture physical, emotional, and energetic wellbeing, including:• Yoga and meditation immersions• Sound healing circles and voice activations• Red vortex ceremonies for grounding and renewal• Group prayer and restoration beside the ranch’s ancient boulders and ancient medicine wheelsVisitors describe feeling a heightened sense of peace, clarity, and expansion, often crediting the land itself for magnifying group intention and spiritual alignment.About C.O.D. RanchC.O.D. Ranch is a historic guest ranch, hotel and retreat center in Oracle, Arizona, located 45 minutes north of Tucson and two hours from Phoenix. Set amid oak and mesquite woodlands, dramatic granite boulder formations, and pristine dark skies, the ranch offers private casitas, multiple event spaces, and a 1.5-mile private hiking trail through meadows and canyons.Now recognized as part of the Mount Shasta–Teotihuacán–Machu Picchu great-circle alignment, and at the convergence of five major ley lines, C.O.D. Ranch serves as both a gateway to nature and a center of renewal and connection. For over two decades, it has welcomed guests from around the world seeking inspiration, transformation, and serenity.Media ContactNathan SmithC.O.D. Ranch | Oracle, AZ📧 staff@codranch.com | 🌐 www.codranch.com | 📞 520-850-2452

