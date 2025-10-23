Europe’s Next Generation of Leaders Gather for Business Elite’s 40 Under 40 Celebration

The 2025 Business Elite's 40 Under 40 Gala Dinner in Rome to be held at the iconic St. Regis in Rome, Italy

Through the Business Elite's 40 Under 40 program, we honor not only individual excellence but also the collective spirit of innovation and collaboration shaping Europe’s economic landscape” — Viktor Gjorgjieski, PhD, Director at Business Elite Awards

ROME, ITALY, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Elite Awards is proud to announce the 2025 Business Elite’s 40 Under 40 Gala Dinner, an exclusive black-tie celebration honoring Europe’s 40 most accomplished young business leaders. The event will take place on November 26, 2025, at the iconic St. Regis Rome, one of the city’s most opulent and historic venues.The Business Elite’s 40 Under 40 Awards recognize exceptional individuals under the age of 40 who have made outstanding contributions to innovation, leadership, and economic growth across the continent. Each year, this program highlights those redefining the standards of excellence in industries spanning technology, finance, sustainability, fashion, and beyond.Renowned for its commitment to excellence and sophistication, Business Elite Awards consistently chooses the most prestigious luxury venues around the world to reflect the caliber of its honorees. The St. Regis Rome, celebrated for its timeless elegance, impeccable service, and rich cultural heritage, provides the perfect setting for this year’s celebration of success and ambition. “The St. Regis Rome offers a perfect balance of grandeur and intimacy for our guests to honor excellence while fostering valuable professional relationships,” ads Viktor Gjorgjieski, PhD, Director at Business Elite Awards.Beyond the awards themselves, the Gala Dinner underscores the importance of high-quality business networking. Attendees will have the rare opportunity to connect with influential peers from across Europe in an atmosphere designed to inspire collaboration and future partnerships. Business Elite Awards believes that meaningful connections between visionary leaders are essential to driving sustained innovation and global progress.As the evening unfolds within the grandeur of The St. Regis Rome, the 2025 Business Elite’s 40 Under 40 Gala Dinner will stand as a testament to ambition, innovation, and leadership. By recognizing the brightest minds shaping the continent’s future, Business Elite Awards continues its mission to inspire excellence and connect the leaders who are redefining the world of business - one achievement at a time.About Business Elite AwardsThe Business Elite Awards is a prestigious platform that recognizes exceptional talent, innovation, and achievements in the business world. Through its renowned events and awards programs, the organization has become a global leader in acknowledging outstanding contributions across various industries.

