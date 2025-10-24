Automotive Steering-Mounted Electronics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Automotive Steering-Mounted Electronics Market Size And Growth?

The market size for electronics mounted on automotive steering has witnessed considerable expansion in recent times. It is projected to increase from $5.08 billion in 2024 to $5.54 billion in 2025, following a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth during the historic period can be credited to the rising adoption of electronic power steering systems, stricter safety regulations for driver assistance systems, escalating demand for luxury and high-end vehicles, an increase in the manufacture of compact and mid-class cars, as well as the growing demand for replacements and retrofits in older vehicles.

The market for electronics mounted on automotive steering is predicted to witness substantial expansion in the upcoming years, and it's projected to attain a value of $7.78 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period is due to multiple factors including increased adaptation of electric and hybrid vehicles, the escalating demand for touch and haptic feedback controls, heightened focus towards connected and intelligent vehicles, growing preference for personalized steering interfaces, and rising customer fascination towards multifunction steering wheels. Key trends expected during the forecast period include the creation of electric power steering modules, development of driver supervision systems on the steering wheels, amalgamation with advanced driver support systems, revolution in material, and design of steering wheels, and advancements in haptic and tactile feedback systems.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Automotive Steering-Mounted Electronics Market?

The surge in electric vehicles (EVs) uptake is poised to fuel the expansion of the automotive steering-mounted electronic market. EVs, which run entirely or partially on rechargeable electric batteries as opposed to traditional internal combustion engines, are gaining traction due to environmental considerations since they produce less greenhouse gases and contribute less to air pollution compared to standard vehicles. The incorporation of steering-mounted electronics in vehicles enhances their functionality by offering intuitive controls, boosting driver safety and providing easy integration of high-tech infotainment and energy-saving systems. As reported by Cox Automotive, a system software company based in the US, in January 2025, the sales of EVs were revised upwards to 1,212,758 units in 2023 marking a 49% rise from 2022 and continued to ascend in 2024, with a increment by 7.3% to 1,301,411 units. Consequently, the increasing demand for electric vehicles is propelling the growth of the automotive steering-mounted electronics market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Automotive Steering-Mounted Electronics Market?

Major players in the Automotive Steering-Mounted Electronics Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Panasonic Corporation

• Denso Corporation

• Continental Aktiengesellschaft

• ZF Friedrichshafen Aktiengesellschaft

• thyssenkrupp Aktiengesellschaft

• Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Valeo Société Anonyme (S.A.)

• JTEKT Corporation

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Automotive Steering-Mounted Electronics Market In The Globe?

In a bid to boost vehicle safety and augment driver convenience, key players in the automotive steering-mounted electronics sector are increasingly focusing their efforts on creating innovative solutions such as steer-by-wire systems. This advanced system replaces the traditional mechanical linkage between the steering wheel and the vehicle's wheels. Instead, it uses sensors, actuactors, and electronic control units to steer the vehicle. A case in point is Hella GmbH And Co. KGaA's launch of the third generation of its fully electric steer-by-wire steering sensor system in August 2025. Unlike conventional mechanical steering systems, the Germany-based manufacturer's system utilizes electronic sensors, actuators and control units to link the steering wheel with the wheels. The system brings in numerous benefits, such as customizable steering feel, lessened weight, and increased flexibility in the vehicle design. Safety is improved through redundant power and communication systems. It also supports advanced driving modes, autonomous functions, and enhances driver comfort by alleviating road vibrations as well as enabling adaptive steering adjustments as per speed and driving conditions.

How Is The Automotive Steering-Mounted Electronics Market Segmented?

The automotive steering-mounted electronics market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Steering Angle Sensor, Steering Wheel Control Module, Steering Column Control Module, Steering Wheel Angle Sensor, Steering Torque Sensor

2) By Product Type: Control Buttons, Touchpads, Scroll Wheels, Other Product Types

3) By Technology: Wired, Wireless

4) By Application: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles

5) By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer, Aftermarket

Subsegments:

1) By Steering Angle Sensor: Absolute Sensor, Incremental Sensor, Potentiometric Sensor, Optical Sensor

2) By Steering Wheel Control Module: Audio Control Module, Cruise Control Module, Voice Command Module, Multi Function Control Module

3) By Steering Column Control Module: Electronic Lock Module, Tilt And Telescopic Control Module, Ignition Switch Control Module, Steering Position Control Module

4) By Steering Wheel Angle Sensor: Magnetic Sensor, Optical Sensor, Hall Effect Sensor, Capacitive Sensor

5) By Steering Torque Sensor: Piezoelectric Sensor, Strain Gauge Sensor, Magnetoresistive Sensor, Hall Effect Sensor

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Automotive Steering-Mounted Electronics Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific stood out as the foremost region in the Automotive Steering-Mounted Electronics Global Market Report. Its anticipated growth trajectory was also highlighted. The report encompassed several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

