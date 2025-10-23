‘Whispers in the Walls’ By David Bianchi & Daniel J. Pico Haunts Its Way Into California Film's Exclusive Tax Credit

Actor / Writer / Producer David Bianchi

Whispers in the Walls, screenplay by David Bianchi & Daniel J. Pico, earns California Film tax credit; production begins in 2026 in Los Angeles.

It is an incredible honor to be backed by the great State of California — to bring jobs to Hollywood while supporting Afro-Latinos in front of and behind the camera” — David Bianchi

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ‘ Whispers in the Walls ’ Screenplay by David Bianchi & Daniel J. Pico Haunts Its Way Into California Film’s Exclusive Tax Credit"Whispers in the Walls" the upcoming suspense-horror thriller written by David Bianchi and Daniel J. Pico, produced by Exertion Films has been selected as one of just 32 projects to receive a tax-credit award from the California Film Commission in the $10 million-and-under independent film category. In this round, a pool of approximately $35 million was made available to eligible productions. Whispers in the Walls is approved for just over $1 million dollars in tax incentives based on qualified expenditures exceeding $2.8 million dollars.Overall, 52 films will get $334 million in incentives for shooting in California, the film commission announced on Tuesday. They’re projected to generate $1.4 billion in economic activity across businesses with ties to the entertainment industry and employ 8,900 cast and crew members. Most of the filming will take place in Los Angeles, where shooting levels are at an all-time low.Whispers in the Walls is slated to begin principal photography in early 2026 with a 22-day shoot in Granada Hills, California. With the state-backed tax credit confirmed, the project enters an advanced stage of packaging and will seek key partnerships next month at the American Film Market (AFM). Casting is being handled by Natalie Ballesteros (Narcos: Mexico) and Alan Luna (Rosario).“It is an incredible honor to be backed by the great State of California — to bring jobs to Hollywood while supporting Afro-Latinos in front, and behind the camera,” said Bianchi. “It is a massive achievement for me as a multi-hyphenate creator.”“David works very hard to bring as much diversity to his work as possible, helping to change the fabric of independent Hollywood,” added casting director Natalie Ballesteros.About Whispers in the WallsAn American family relocates to a long-vacant house that appears to be riddled with paranormal activity. Is it supernatural? Beware of the whispers.About Exertion FilmsExertion Films is an award-winning production company widely known for producing the Primetime Emmy-nominated series RZR starring David Bianchi, Mena Suvari, Richard Cabral and Christopher Rodriguez Marquette. The series was created and produced by Bianchi, co-written by Bianchi and Pico. Exertion has produced nine feature films with releases across Hulu, HBO Max, Apple TV, MGM+, Paramount+, and more. The team has earned an Artios Award nomination, Imagen Award nomination, and a Telly Award win.About David BianchiWith over 130 professional film and television credits — including Queen of the South (Netflix), Resident Alien (Netflix), and SEAL Team (Paramount) — David Bianchi is a dynamic performer, screenwriter and visionary producer. He is a member of the Producers Guild of America and the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and the Screen Actors Guild.About Daniel J. PicoA maverick director and accomplished editor, he has produced multiple features and served as first assistant director on several multi-million-dollar productions around the world. He is currently in post-production on his fourth feature film as director, Solstice.

Exertion Films Showreel

