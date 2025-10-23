WPThrill Launches Free Expert WordPress Speed and Security Audit Service for Website Owners

WPThrill launches a free expert-led WordPress website audit program to help site owners enhance performance, security, and overall site reliability.

LAHORE, PUNJAB, PAKISTAN, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WPThrill, a leading WordPress development and optimization company, has announced the launch of its Free Expert WordPress Speed and Security Audit Service, a personalized program designed to help website owners uncover performance bottlenecks and security risks through in-depth, human-led analysis.Unlike automated scanners or AI-based reports, WPThrill’s audits are carried out manually by experienced WordPress developers who evaluate each site’s unique setup, hosting environment, plugin configuration, and overall structure. The result is a detailed, actionable report that helps business owners understand what’s slowing their site down — and how to fix it safely.“There’s a big difference between an automated scan and an expert’s eye,” said Akram Ul Haq, Founder and Lead Developer at WPThrill. “We personally analyze each site’s structure, plugins, and hosting environment to give business owners practical recommendations — not just technical scores.”With WordPress powering over 40% of the web, performance and security are crucial to maintaining credibility and ranking well in search engines. Slow or vulnerable sites can directly impact SEO, user experience, and conversion rates. WPThrill’s free audit service helps site owners take proactive steps toward a faster, more secure digital presence — no strings attached.“We want to build real relationships with clients who care about their websites,” added Akram Ul Haq. “Even if someone never hires us, we want them to walk away understanding how to make their WordPress site perform at its best.”In addition to its audit program, WPThrill continues to offer Expert WordPress Development Services — including custom theme creation, plugin development, eCommerce integrations, and long-term site optimization for clients around the world.Website owners can request their free personalized audit today by visiting https://www.wpthrill.com/contact About WPThrillFounded in 2023 and backed by 12+ years of WordPress industry experience, WPThrill is a dedicated WordPress development company helping businesses build high-performing, secure, and scalable websites. With a focus on human expertise and long-term client relationships, WPThrill delivers reliable WordPress solutions that combine technical precision with real-world impact.Learn more at: https://www.wpthrill.com Media ContactAkram Ul HaqFounder & Lead Developer — WPThrill📧 Email: contact@wpthrill.com | wpthrill@gmail.com🌐 Website: https://www.wpthrill.com

