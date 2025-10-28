Digitalab Acquires NVIDIA DGX Spark: Supercharging AI Innovation and Future Solutions

Digitalab / Nvidia DGX Spark

Digitalab, a trailblazing leader in AI and digital transformation, today announced its acquisition of the NVIDIA DGX Spark—the world's smallest AI supercomputer

This acquisition propels Digitalab into the AI frontier, transforming ideas into actionable solutions at unprecedented speed” — Julian Munoz

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digitalab , a trailblazing leader in AI and digital transformation, today announced its acquisition of the NVIDIA DGX Spark—the world's smallest AI supercomputer. This landmark investment equips Digitalab with desktop-scale petaFLOP performance, turbocharging innovation and unlocking groundbreaking AI solutions for industries worldwide.Powered by the GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, the DGX Spark delivers up to 1 petaFLOP of AI compute in a compact form, with 128GB unified memory, FP4 precision Tensor Cores, and support for models up to 200 billion parameters. Preloaded with NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, it enables rapid prototyping, local inference, and fine-tuning—slashing development timelines from months to days.Key benefits include:Accelerated Innovation: Enables real-time experimentation with large language models, fostering faster breakthroughs in predictive analytics, autonomous systems, and generative AI.Scalable Future Solutions: Democratizes enterprise-grade AI, empowering Digitalab to deliver energy-efficient, edge-deployable applications for diverse sectors.Enhanced Efficiency: Reduces cloud dependency, cutting costs by up to 80% while boosting model accuracy and speed for personalized, real-world impacts.For Digitalab's clients, this acquisition unlocks transformative potential solutions focused on business operations efficiency, including AI-driven workflow automation to streamline processes and reduce operational costs by 50%, intelligent resource allocation optimizing workforce productivity by 35%, and predictive inventory management minimizing downtime by 40%. These advancements will deliver measurable ROI, faster decision-making, and scalable growth, empowering clients to thrive in an AI-driven economy."This acquisition propels Digitalab into the AI frontier, transforming ideas into actionable solutions at unprecedented speed," said Julian Munoz, CEO of Digitalab. "We're not just adopting technology—we're redefining what's possible for tomorrow's intelligent world."Digitalab plans to unveil AI-enhanced products in Q1 2026, solidifying its role as a global AI innovator.About DigitalabDigitalab pioneers AI-driven solutions for a smarter future. Visit www.digitalabus.com for more.

