PeakGear Becomes a Go-To Destination for Overlanding Gear as Truck Cap, Awning, and Rooftop Tent Demand Surges in 2025

PeakGear — Your Trusted Source for Premium Overlanding Gear, Truck Caps, Awnings, Roof Racks, and More. With quick setup in just minutes, the rooftop tent lets overlanders embrace remote adventures comfortably, making outdoor experiences effortless and hassle-free. A truck equipped with a durable truck cap designed for maximum protection, storage, and performance both on and off the trail.

PeakGear is the go-to destination for overlanders, offering trail-tested gear from top brands like OVS and Roam, including truck caps, roof top tents & more.

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As more Americans embrace the freedom of overlanding and off-grid adventure travel, PeakGear is emerging as one of the nation’s fastest-growing destinations for premium overlanding equipment and vehicle accessories.

Specializing in trusted brands such as Overland Vehicle Systems (OVS), Sherpa, Roam and other leading outdoor manufacturers, PeakGear helps explorers find and customize the perfect setup for any off-road journey — from truck caps and awnings to rooftop tents and rack systems.

The overlanding movement — combining camping, off-roading, and travel with an emphasis on independence and being self-sufficient — continues to expand rapidly in the U.S., driven by a growing interest in remote exploration, digital nomad life, and vehicle-based adventure and travel. The 2025 Overland Industry Report shows a surge in overlanding, with participation in the U.S. set to rise 50%, from 8 million in 2024 to over 12 million in 2025, as adventurers seek durable, flexible, and comfortable gear for life on the road.

“We founded PeakGear to make top-tier overlanding products more accessible to everyday adventurers,” said Andy Beohar, co-founder of PeakGear. “We personally review and test most of the products we carry to ensure they perform in real-world adventures. Whether you’re outfitting a daily driver for weekend getaways or building a fully capable off-road rig, we guide our customers to the gear that truly works from trusted brands that deliver reliability and real-world performance when it’s needed most.”

Curated Gear for Every Adventure

From high-quality, secure OVS truck caps and modular Sherpa rack systems to durable Roam rooftop tents and weather-resistant OVS awnings, PeakGear offers a thoughtfully curated selection of products built for adventure, comfort, and reliability.

The company’s knowledgeable team of outdoor and off-road enthusiasts provides expert guidance to help customers configure the perfect setup for their trucks, Jeeps, vans, or SUVs — ensuring each piece of gear works seamlessly together.

“There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to overlanding,” added Beohar. “That’s why we focus on education, fitment, and support — not just selling products. Our customers know they’re getting gear that fits their vehicle, their travel style, and their adventure goals."

About PeakGear

PeakGear, a leading online destination for overlanding and outdoor vehicle gear, is run by overlanders for overlanders. With over thousands of satisfied customers and numerous 5-star reviews, PeakGear delivers trail-tested recommendations, unbiased reviews, and a wealth of educational resources to help adventurers of all levels travel farther and camp smarter.

Featuring premium products from trusted brands like Overland Vehicle Systems (OVS) and more, PeakGear offers everything from truck caps and awnings to rooftop tents, rack systems, recovery gear, storage solutions, solar power setups, and portable refrigeration. Whether you’re a first-time overlander or a seasoned explorer, PeakGear equips you with the tools, knowledge, and confidence to make every adventure unforgettable. To learn more, visit www.peakgear.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.