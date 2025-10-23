Celestial Cinema Launches New Film Initiative Exploring AI’s Role in Expanding Creative Consciousness

Society of Screenwriting Wizards

MONTEBELLO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Screenwriter and filmmaker Joseph Murkijanian today announced a new creative research initiative focused on integrating artificial intelligence into the screenwriting process. The program, developed under his creative studio Celestial Cinema, seeks to explore how AI can serve as an extension of the human imagination, enhancing the ways stories are developed for film and television.Murkijanian, who began his career acting in Francis Ford Coppola’s Tucker: The Man and His Dream and Bram Stoker’s Dracula, credits his time working alongside Coppola and cinematographer Vittorio Storaro as pivotal in shaping his artistic foundation. Their influence inspired him to move behind the camera, where he built a 35-year career in lighting, cinematography, and screenwriting for major networks including Fox, E!, and the NFL Network.The new initiative positions AI as a collaborative partner in creativity, not a replacement for it.“Using AI isn’t about replacing creativity,” says Murkijanian. “It’s about expanding consciousness. Every time a screenwriter interacts with AI — shaping dialogue, exploring theme, or researching a scene — they’re connecting their imagination to the world’s long-term memory. The brain learns to think in harmony with global intelligence.”Murkijanian describes AI as an “external hippocampus” — a vast recall system that supports creative flow and narrative design.“AI doesn’t write for me,” he adds. “It writes with me. It remembers what I can’t, suggests what I might, and challenges me to go further. It turns the solitary act of screenwriting into a dialogue with collective intelligence.”Through Celestial Cinema and his collaborative group The Society of Screenwriting Wizards, Murkijanian aims to document and share insights from his AI-assisted writing process, offering a framework for how technology can responsibly enhance storytelling. His current projects, including War Pigs, Help Me, Mr. Wizard, and The Weight of Freedom, will serve as case studies in this evolving approach.About Celestial CinemaCelestial Cinema is a Los Angeles–based creative studio founded by Joseph Murkijanian. The company develops feature screenplays and experiments with advanced technology to improve creative efficiency in storytelling. Its companion program, The Society of Screenwriting Wizards, provides a space for professional writers to study and test new narrative methodologies involving artificial intelligence.

