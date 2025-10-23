Rising Demand in Energy, Chemicals & Food Sectors Fuels Industrial Gases Market Expansion to 2031

🌍 Global Industrial Gases Industry Set to Hit $162.8 Billion by 2031 Driven by Manufacturing & Healthcare Growth

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --The industrial gases market is growing rapidly, fueled by demand across healthcare, electronics, energy, and aerospace sectors. According to Allied Market Research, the industrial gases market size was valued at $93.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $162.8 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6169 Industrial gases—such as oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen, carbon dioxide, and noble gases (helium, neon, argon, krypton, xenon, radon)—play a vital role across industries. These gases are indispensable in processes ranging from medical treatments and food preservation to energy production and electronics manufacturing.🌍 Regional InsightsAsia-Pacific – Largest industrial gases market share in 2021 and projected to remain dominant. Rapid industrialization in India and China drives demand.North America – Strong demand from aerospace, healthcare, and advanced manufacturing.Europe – Growing adoption of hydrogen technologies and renewable energy integration LAMEA – Rising demand for industrial gases in oil, gas, and power industries.South Korea is forecasted to grow at a 6.5% CAGR, while Japan is expected to post 5.3% CAGR between 2022 and 2031.The industrial gases industry is witnessing robust growth, driven by increasing demand across manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals, and energy sectors. Gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen, carbon dioxide, and argon play a critical role in industrial applications including metal fabrication, food processing, electronics manufacturing, and energy production.The healthcare sector is a major driver, where industrial gases are extensively used in medical imaging, anesthesia, and respiratory treatments. Meanwhile, the manufacturing and chemical industries rely on these gases for welding, refining, and process optimization — further fueling market expansion.Moreover, the ongoing transition toward clean energy and the growing adoption of green hydrogen production are expected to open new growth avenues for the market. The integration of industrial gases into renewable energy storage, carbon capture, and fuel cell technologies is transforming their global demand landscape.Asia-Pacific dominates the global industrial gases market owing to strong industrialization, increasing investments in infrastructure, and expanding energy and healthcare sectors in countries like China, India, and Japan.🔬 Key Market DriversHealthcare & PharmaceuticalsRising demand for oxygen, nitrous oxide, and other gases in medical treatments is driving growth. Industrial gases are widely used for cell and tissue preservation, pharmaceutical production, and stem cell research.Electronics & Semiconductor IndustryThe surge in consumer electronics and semiconductor demand boosts nitrogen, argon, and hydrogen consumption for cleanroom environments and component manufacturing.Energy & Power SectorInnovations in nuclear fusion, hydrogen fuel cells, and green ammonia are creating new opportunities for the industrial gases industry. Noble gases are also critical in nuclear reactors and laser ignition systems.Aerospace & Space ExplorationGrowing investments in space-based activities and privatized space exploration are increasing demand for helium and other gases used in propulsion and cooling systems.Procure This Report (404 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/d57952494a608a1da3cd1ac9430fb547 📊 Market SegmentationThe industrial gases market analysis is segmented by type, end-use, and region.By Type:Oxygen – Largest share (35.2% in 2021).Carbon Dioxide – Widely used in beverages and food processing.Nitrogen – Key for semiconductors and healthcare.Hydrogen – Expanding role in fuel cells and refining.Noble Gases – Growing demand in nuclear and aerospace.By End-Use:Healthcare – Strong demand for oxygen and specialty gases.Electronics – Rapid growth driven by semiconductor production.Aerospace – Rising with space exploration.Construction – Expected to account for 27.7% market share by 2031.Energy & Power – Benefiting from hydrogen and nuclear technologies.💡 COVID-19 ImpactThe COVID-19 pandemic initially disrupted the industrial gases market due to global lockdowns and reduced industrial activities. Demand fell sharply in construction, manufacturing, and electronics. However, healthcare demand surged, particularly for oxygen and nitrogen.Post-pandemic recovery, coupled with vaccination rollouts and industrial reopening, has reignited growth. The oil & gas sector has boosted hydrogen demand, while space exploration activities continue to accelerate global gas consumption.🏭 Key Market PlayersMajor players shaping the industrial gases industry include:Air Liquide S.A.Linde plcAir Products & ChemicalsMesser GroupTaiyo Nippon SansoBASFPraxair Technology, Inc.Southern Gas Ltd.Gulf CryoUniversal Industrial Gases, Inc.These companies focus on acquisitions, partnerships, and product innovations to expand their global market presence.🔮 Future OutlookThe future of the industrial gases market is promising, with several emerging trends:Increased adoption of hydrogen fuel cell technologies in transportation and energy.Development of nuclear fusion reactors, boosting noble gas demand.Growing role of industrial gases in space exploration and aerospace technologies.Expansion of the healthcare sector with advanced uses of oxygen, helium, and nitrogen.By 2031, the industrial gases industry is expected to be a cornerstone of global energy transition, healthcare advancements, and technological innovation.Get a Customized Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6169 ✅ ConclusionThe industrial gases market is on a strong growth trajectory, projected to reach $162.8 billion by 2031. Rising demand across healthcare, aerospace, electronics, and renewable energy sectors will continue to fuel the market. Despite short-term disruptions caused by COVID-19, the industry has rebounded with new opportunities in hydrogen, nuclear fusion, and space exploration. 