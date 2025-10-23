Sumter Community Confronts Underage Trafficking Through Awareness Walk at Patriot Park

SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pietas Coalition Corporation, in coordination with the Attorney General’s anti-trafficking task force, invites the public to join the Communities Against Trafficking Walk-a-Thon, a powerful community event devoted to strengthening awareness, education, and unity in the effort to end underage sex trafficking. The walk will take place at Patriot Park in Sumter, South Carolina, with activities open from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST. This is a FREE event that does not require registration.This family-friendly, inaugural awareness campaign features a half-mile educational walking path lined with QR-coded posters offering safety tips, interactive surveys, and resources for identifying and reporting predatory behavior. Participants will also be invited to sign a community pledge canvas, designed by a Sumter Special Olympics awardee, as a declaration of Sumter County’s collective stand to protect children and promote prevention.Event Highlights:Opening ceremony and community introductionSurvivor led pop-up art show (Survivor Network North Carolina)Surprise guest speakers (pending federal government functionality)Family-friendly face painting stationFood trucks serving Southern favoritesMoon bounceFestive musicWheelchair accessible“The best defense against exploitation is prevention,” said Eugene Tossany, U.S. military veteran, award-winning author of The Biokovo Code and The Down Syndrome Superhero series, and founder of Pietas Coalition Corporation. “This gathering allows our neighbors to learn, unite, and stand as guardians of the next generation.”Born out of a surge in missing children during the COVID-19 pandemic, Pietas Coalition integrates advocacy, education, and collaboration with local law enforcement and the Attorney General’s task force, to make communities a safer place for children. The organization’s core initiatives include:Developing elementary level curricula supporting Erin’s Law and focusing on the disability community.Hosting military supportive and civilian educational seminars.Engaging veterans in community defense initiatives.These programs reflect Pietas Coalition’s mission:“To promote awareness, vigilance, and community action to end underage sex trafficking in South Carolina through preventative education, veteran engagement, and citizen empowerment.”Event InformationEvent: Communities Against Trafficking Walk-a-ThonDate: Saturday, November 1, 2025Time: 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ESTLocation: Patriot Park, Sumter, South CarolinaAbout Pietas CoalitionPietas Coalition Corporation is a nonprofit uniting advocates, parents, survivors, and veterans to confront underage sex trafficking through awareness, prevention, and community collaboration. Founded by Eugene Tossany, an award-winning author and U.S. military veteran, the organization partners with government offices, community leaders, and nonprofits to ensure every child grows up safe, seen, and free from fear. Pietas Coalition’s guiding belief is that education and unity form the strongest line of defense against exploitation.Media ContactPietas Coalition Corporation📞 (210) 468-8525✉️ info@ pietascoalition.org 🌐 pietascoalition.org Instagram : @pietascoalition | @vetsagainstpeds🎥 YouTube: youtube.com/@pietascoalition

