Discover the Power of Words; Books by Jay Abiona, LLC launches Whispers of Wisdom: A Collection of Original Quotes

Jay Abiona is a Christ follower, security consultant, investigator, personal protection officer, public speaker, CEO of #CredibleSecurity, Author & Owner of Books by Jay Abiona, LLC #BBJA

Books by Jay Abiona, LLC "Stories that empower, knowledge that protects."

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jay Abiona, Owner of Books by Jay Abiona, LLC announced the release of "Whispers of Wisdom," (#WoW) a captivating collection of original quotes that spans over 25 years of thoughtful reflection and insight. This book is a heartfelt compilation of motivational and inspirational quotes, alongside practical safety and security tips, aimed at guiding readers through both personal and professional challenges.Whispers of Wisdom is not just a book; it’s a companion for anyone seeking encouragement and clarity in today’s fast-paced world. Each quote has been painstakingly selected by Abiona, reflecting his lifelong commitment to personal growth and empowerment. The book serves as a beacon of hope, providing light in moments of uncertainty and motivation to pursue one's dreams.“Over the years, I have encountered numerous experiences that shaped my perspective on life,” said Jay. “This collection is my gift to those who seek wisdom, inspiration, and practical advice. It's a reminder that we all possess the strength and resilience to navigate life's complexities no matter where we came from as long as we are following Him.”The quotes inside "Whispers of Wisdom" cover a variety of themes, such as faith, perseverance, self-discovery, and mindfulness. They also provide actionable safety and security tips that can be easily applied to everyday life. Whether readers are searching for a quick pick-me-up or practical advice, Abiona’s words resonate deeply, prompting reflection and action. The launch of "Whispers of Wisdom" comes at a pivotal time when many seek solace and guidance amidst uncertainty. This collection offers a pathway to empowerment and encourages individuals to reflect on their own journey.Inspired by the overwhelming response to “Whispers of Wisdom”, Abiona has already begun curating new original quotes to be published one day in #WoW Part 2! The idea of creating two volumes of collections sparked the inception of National Quote Day, which will be celebrated annually on March 3. This special day will encourage individuals to reflect on the power of words and share quotes that resonate with them, fostering a community of inspiration and wisdom."Whispers of Wisdom" is available now in paperback, hardcover, hard cover with a dust jacket and e-Book on Amazon and Barnes & Noble . For more information about "Whispers of Wisdom" and how you can receive your personalized copy, please visit the #BBJA webpage now. As Jay always says in presentations, on social media and in his books, “Stay Alert & Be Safe!” #SABS #CssOne #BBJA #WoW #WhispersOfWisdom #NationalQuoteDay

