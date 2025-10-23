WCR Opens Largest U.S. Plate Heat Exchanger Manufacturing Facility

New 212K square foot facility in Xenia, Ohio, increases production capacity

This new facility allows us to create plates four times faster, increasing our response time to customer demand exponentially.” — CEO Kim Andreasen

XENIA, OH, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global heat transfer leader WCR has opened the largest plate heat exchanger manufacturing facility in the U.S., marking a significant expansion of its North American operations. The $15 million, 212,000 square foot facility in southwest Ohio manufactures plate heat exchangers, as well as gaskets and replacement parts for all OEM brands in the market.Focusing on the brewing, dairy, ethanol, chemical, mining, petroleum, food and beverage, and industrial HVAC industries, WCR operates nine U.S. service centers and 21 field service teams to keep plants running around the clock.“This new facility allows us to create plates four times faster, increasing our response time to customer demand exponentially,” said CEO Kim Andreasen. “Downtime is expensive and potentially harmful in the industries we serve, so we understand the importance of service and quick access to parts.”The new WCR facility will create many additional jobs locally offering world class benefits and growth opportunities. WCR Xenia has open positions for the following: Design Engineering, Tooling Development, Press Operators, Field Service Technicians and Service Center Technicians. The new site will offer multiple shifts with 24/7 operations by end of 2025.WCR maintains the largest domestic inventory of replacement parts. The company keeps more than 300,000 replacement plates and more than 700,000 gaskets in stock. This allows WCR to provide customers with parts shipped and installed in a day or two, maintaining critical uptime.To maintain its inventory and quickly service customer orders, WCR has installed a new state-of-the-art plate press with integrated automation into its new facility, adding to their existing plate capacity. WCR operates four plate presses in North America. The new press will help facilitate an additional 500,000 plates annually for WCR. The new press is the largest press of its type in North America.With this new operation and the synergy provided by consolidating two former Ohio sites, the company has plans to continue its growth and is actively hiring new team members across its U.S. locations, including: Fresno, CA; Auburn, WA; Glendale, AZ; Clute, Texas; Seward, NE; Peoria, IL; Bensalem, PA; and Macon, GA.About WCR IncorporatedSince 1980, WCR Incorporated has been dedicated to helping our customers prolong the life of their heat exchangers with the largest parts inventory in North America and a worldwide network of service professionals. In addition to manufacturing direct heat exchanger replacements for any brand, WCR branded heat exchangers can be custom designed, manufactured, and optimized for nearly any application. Learn more at wcrhx.com.

