Judge blocks NOAA’s termination of $9 million in climate funding for Washington

Washington won an order in federal court today blocking the Trump administration’s termination of more than $9 million in funding that would help the state build resilience to the growing hazards posed by climate change.

U.S. District Court Judge Marsha Pechman of the Western District of Washington granted a preliminary injunction blocking the U.S. Department of Commerce and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) from terminating the funding and impeding Washington’s access to the awards.

“Allowing a change in an administration to upend multi-year grants would cause unnecessary chaos across the vast world of government-supported endeavors undertaken by states, universities, non-profits, and others,” Pechman wrote in her order.

Congress has repeatedly recognized the importance of climate resilience, frequently directing funds to federal agencies like NOAA to help states and other entities prepare for the effects of climate change.

In 2022 and 2023, NOAA announced two climate resilience-focused funding opportunities that emphasized equity, inclusion, and engagement with historically underrepresented communities that are disproportionately exposed to and affected by the effects of climate change. Washington was awarded funding through both programs. But on May 5, NOAA abruptly terminated both awards, saying the programs were inconsistent with the president’s new priorities.

The judge said the state made compelling arguments that the agency’s action was likely unlawful.

“Washingtonians are already contending with the devastating effects of climate change – including the deadly heatwave in 2021,” Washington Attorney General Nick Brown said. “We’re grateful for this win in court protecting congressionally authorized funds that will help communities on the frontlines of climate change.”

The funding terminations targeted the State Board for Community and Technical Colleges Tribal Steward Program, which was awarded approximately $9.3 million last year by NOAA to educate at least 2,130 post-secondary students in environmental science and natural resources degree programs in climate resilience. The other program targeted by the cuts was a $250,000 project led by the Department of Ecology aimed at reducing environmental and health disparities by supporting local efforts to address coastal hazards.

Assistant Attorneys General Caitlin Soden, Leah Brown, and Ellen Range, and Paralegals Joshua Bennett and Julie Dolloff worked on the case for Washington state.

A copy of the preliminary injunction is available here.