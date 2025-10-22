U.S. Attorney’s Office, Law Enforcement, and the Drug Enforcement Administration Team Up for the 29th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – U.S. Attorney Matthew L. Harvey is encouraging residents to participate in this weekend’s Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Law Enforcement and the Drug Enforcement Administration will host DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday, October 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at locations across the Northern District of West Virginia and the country. DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs.

“While drug overdose deaths are down nearly 40% in West Virginia, there’s still work to do. Every death is a significant loss,” said U.S. Attorney Harvey. “Lives lost are someone’s sister, brother, father, mother. Disposing of prescription drugs safely is an important preventative step.”

For sixteen years, DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has helped Americans safely dispose of unneeded medications—those that are old, unwanted, or expired—to prevent drug misuse and abuse.

Take Back Day offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at nearly 4,500 drop-off locations nationwide.

In partnership with local law enforcement, Take Back Day has removed more than 19.8 million pounds (10,000 tons) of medication from circulation since its inception.

Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

For more information and to find a collection site near you, visit www.DEATakeBack.com.