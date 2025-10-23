Mt Helix Artist Studio Art Clearance Sale Hosted by The Heritage of the Americas Museum

Collage of studio works

Duke Windsor Artist Studio Holiday Exhibit & Sale

This is more than a sale—it’s a celebration of creativity, legacy, and community,” — Duke Windsor

EL CAJON, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Heritage of the Americas Museum is excited to present the “Artist Studio Art Clearance Sale,” a special holiday exhibit and sale featuring the acclaimed work of Duke Windsor . This event will be on display from November 11 through December 19, 2025, in the Museum’s Art Wing, offering artwork at discounts ranging from 30% to 70%.This unique event provides collectors, art lovers, and holiday shoppers with a rare opportunity to acquire original fine art at special studio-clearance prices. Windsor’s work will be exclusively showcased at the center of the museum’s art wing, transforming the space into an immersive studio-gallery experience.“This is more than a sale—it’s a celebration of creativity, legacy, and community,” says Windsor. “I’m thrilled to share selections from my collection, showcasing 30 years of my studio practice in a museum setting while making room for new projects and connecting with new collectors.”Duke Windsor is a U.S. Marine veteran, former opera singer, and accomplished visual artist based in Mt. Helix, California. His work encompasses urban landscapes, still life, portraiture, and historical themes, rendered in oil, acrylic, watercolor, and sculpture. Windsor is particularly known for his luminous use of gold leaf and his ability to elevate everyday subjects into iconic imagery.Some of his notable series include:- Golden Skies – Southern California sunsets in gold leaf- Burger Series – Modern still life inspired by Dutch masters- Urbanscapes – Award-winning cityscapes held in private collections across the U.S. and EuropeWindsor is a member of the Oil Painters of America and the California Watercolor Society and has exhibited internationally in Mexico, Turkey, Japan, and the U.S. He is represented by Sparks Gallery in Gaslamp. In addition to the exhibit, there will be a special Artist Lecture by Duke Windsor (date to be announced), where he will share insights into his creative process, artistic journey, and the stories behind his work.Event Details:- Exhibit & Sale: November 11 – December 19, 2025- Location: Heritage of the Americas Museum – Art Wing, Cuyamaca College, El Cajon, CA- Special Event: Artist Lecture by Duke Windsor (TBD)-Presented by: The Heritage of the Americas Museum in collaboration with Duke Windsor Fine Art StudioProceeds from the sale will support both the artist’s future projects and the Museum’s educational and cultural programming.For more information, visit www.HeritageOfTheAmericasMuseum.com or contact the museum at (619) 670-5194.

