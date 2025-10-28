LayerJot and OpFlow Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Surgical Supply Chain Optimization

LayerJot & OpFlow

LayerJot and OpFlow partnership Integrates LayerJot's OR.Stats AI Technology into OpFlow's Surgical Efficiency Platform.

This partnership represents a significant milestone in our mission to enable hospitals and partners to capture accurate utilization data at scale” — Etay Gafni

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LayerJot and OpFlow today announced a strategic partnership that combines LayerJot's pioneering OR.Stats technology with OpFlow's surgical efficiency platform. Through this collaboration, OpFlow is leveraging LayerJot's advanced AI and computer vision capabilities to accurately capture instrument and supply usage during procedures, generating precise, real-time data that drives more intelligent optimization across surgical operations.The integration of LayerJot's OR.Stats technology enables OpFlow to automatically recognize and track instruments and supplies at the point of care, providing objective, actionable insights that help hospitals streamline instrument trays, reduce waste, and achieve significant cost savings. By combining camera-aligned data capture with real-time AI analysis, the partnership delivers unmatched accuracy in surgical supply chain optimization, helping health systems make confident, data-driven decisions that improve efficiency and patient care."This partnership represents a significant milestone in our mission to enable hospitals and partners to capture accurate utilization data at scale," said Etay Gafni, CEO of LayerJot. "By combining our OR.Stats AI and computer vision technology with OpFlow's platform, we're empowering healthcare systems across the country to finally have the precise, objective data they need to optimize their surgical operations. This collaboration allows us to extend the reach of our technology and help more hospitals achieve meaningful cost savings, efficiency gains, and improve patient outcomes.""We're thrilled to integrate LayerJot's OR.Stats technology into our solution and services," said Dave Rowe, CEO of OpFlow. "Their advanced, comprehensive surgical instrument catalog and AI and computer vision capabilities allow us to deliver unmatched value to our hospital partners by combining accurate utilization data with our industry-wide benchmarks. This partnership enables us to provide health systems with even greater confidence in their optimization strategies, accelerating time to value while ensuring sustained improvements across their surgical services."LayerJot is a leader in AI-powered solutions for sterile processing and operating room operations. The company's innovative applications empower hospital teams to confidently identify and manage surgical instruments, built on the industry's largest continuously curated device catalog. LayerJot's platform powers SID and countsheet.ai, providing comprehensive information, workflow, and data solutions for instrument and tray-level challenges. From instrument identification to countsheet management and automated usage tracking, LayerJot is improving hospital efficiency, one surgical tray at a time.OpFlow is revolutionizing surgical supply chain management through AI-powered optimization. The company's platform utilizes advanced AI imaging analysis and computer vision to optimize surgical supply chains by accurately capturing instrument and supply usage during procedures in real time. OpFlow's technology enables hospitals to consolidate hospital-owned trays, lower sterilization and storage costs for vendor-owned trays, and maximize utilization of high-value supplies. Through continuously evolving benchmarks powered by generative AI and data collected from hospitals nationwide, OpFlow delivers rapid, confident optimization while ensuring sustained improvement through adaptive monitoring of physician practices and procedural changes. OpFlow's intelligent platform helps health systems bridge the gap between data and decision-making, providing the foundation for faster, more accurate optimization strategies that streamline operations, reduce costs, and allow surgical teams to focus on patient care.Contact InformationOpFlow: info@opflowtech.comLayerJot hello@layerjot.com

