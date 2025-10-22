Falling Colors Achieves Prestigious r2 HITRUST Certification

Santa Fe-based technology company Falling Colors has achieved the r2 HITRUST certification, the most challenging cybersecurity certification in the industry.

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Falling Colors , a Santa Fe-based technology company specializing in healthcare data and financial processing, proudly announces HITRUST 2-year (r2) Certified status for its STAR (State Tracking and Reporting) and other core systems. This certification, one of the most rigorous and widely respected in the industry, demonstrates Falling Colors’ unwavering commitment to safeguarding sensitive healthcare and financial information. HITRUST certification incorporates federal and state regulations, industry standards, and leading security frameworks, confirming that Falling Colors meets the highest security standards for information risk management and compliance.“Trust is at the heart of everything we do,” says Sam Wolf, Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel. “We’re entrusted with handling extremely sensitive health and financial data. Achieving this certification validates the work we’ve done to meet the most rigorous standards for security, privacy, and compliance.”Founded and headquartered in Santa Fe, Falling Colors has built a reputation for delivering secure and efficient solutions for healthcare organizations, funding agencies, and behavioral health systems nationwide. Using its innovative platforms to deliver administrative and data services to funding entities, Falling Colors enables those entities to focus on program development, bringing clear and insightful data to their decisions.By achieving HITRUST certification, Falling Colors reinforces its position as a trusted partner in a heavily-regulated industry where data security is paramount. The certification affirms the company’s strong internal controls, providing clients with independent verification of Falling Colors’ effective security platform. “This milestone reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team,” added Jarred Carr, Senior Manager of Technology. “We view compliance and security not as a one-off demonstration, but as an ongoing commitment to excellence. HITRUST is the gold standard, and we’re proud to bring that assurance to every client we serve.”With this achievement, Falling Colors joins a select group of technology companies that have earned HITRUST certification. The company will continue to invest in innovation, compliance, and security as it expands its services nationwide.A public benefit corporation founded in New Mexico, Falling Colors is also B-Certified, having scored fourth in the world through B-Lab’s comprehensive social impact score and been deemed “the most ethical company in New Mexico.” Through secure, scalable platforms, Falling Colors empowers funding agencies to streamline financial operations, receive actionable data, strengthen compliance, and improve outcomes for communities served.

