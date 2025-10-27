Summit Sound Productions & Gallatin County Fairgrounds Team Up for 2026 Big Sky Country Fair Three-Night Concert Series

Summit Sound Productions joins forces with Gallatin County Fairgrounds to deliver a three-night concert series at the 2026 Big Sky Country State Fair.

Summit Sound Productions has officially partnered with the Gallatin County Fairgrounds to oversee all talent booking, event coordination, and marketing for the main stage concerts at the 2026 Big Sky Country State Fair, promising to deliver the biggest and most exciting live music experience in the event’s history.

The 2026 Fair will feature a three-night concert series showcasing major rock and country headliners, bringing nationally recognized talent to Bozeman and creating an unforgettable experience for fairgoers and music fans across Montana.

“This partnership represents an incredible opportunity to elevate the Fair to a whole new level,” said Nick Tortora, Owner of Summit Sound Productions. “Bozeman has an amazing live-event community, and we’re excited to bring world-class artists to our city while creating a concert experience that reflects the energy, pride, and spirit of Montana.”

Summit Sound Productions — known for producing high-quality music and comedy events across Montana — will manage every aspect of the Fair’s entertainment lineup, from artist negotiations to full-scale production, staging, and marketing strategy. With a focus on attendee experience, the 2026 edition aims to blend top-tier performances with local flair, ensuring every night feels uniquely Bozeman.

Fair organizers say attendees can expect a dynamic mix of genres across three nights.

Tickets for the 2026 Big Sky Country State Fair Concert Series are expected to go on sale in early 2026. Fans are encouraged to follow Summit Sound Productions and the Gallatin County Fairgrounds on social media for artist announcements and presale details.

Summit Sound Productions is a Bozeman-based entertainment and event production company specializing in live music, comedy, and corporate events. With a commitment to excellence in production, promotion, and community engagement, Summit Sound has become one of Montana’s most trusted partners for delivering unforgettable event experiences.

