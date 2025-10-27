VidApp Reinvents Creator Apps with Launch of Full Subscription Video Platform + Custom Features

The App Platform for Leading Fitness Creators

VidApp evolved from plugin apps to a full-stack platform, letting creators run their entire subscription video business and add custom features easily.

I chose VidApp because I was able to make the app truly my own. They listen to our suggestions and make those ideas come to life.” — Jacquelyn Umof from Barre Definition

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VidApp , the company known for powering mobile and TV apps for the world’s leading creators, today announced its evolution into a comprehensive subscription video platform, complete with web apps, intuitive tools to manage content, community, and members, built-in analytics, and more.Alongside this expansion, VidApp is introducing Custom Features , a breakthrough capability that allows creators to add unique functionality to their apps without the cost and complexity of building from scratch.“VidApp started out as the best way to plug mobile and TV apps into platforms like Vimeo OTT and Uscreen,” said Dave Hancock, Co-Founder and CEO of VidApp. “Now we’re giving creators everything they need to run their entire subscription business in one place - and the flexibility to differentiate with the custom features they’ve always dreamed about.”VidApp represents a broader industry shift where SaaS platforms evolve into open, extensible systems - giving creators both reliability and full control. It’s the same trajectory that made Shopify and Notion category leaders - now coming to the subscription-video world.Key BenefitsEnd-to-End Platform: Manage content, members, and engagement across mobile, web, and TV from a single dashboard.Custom Features for Differentiation: Add integrations or unique UX layers - like The Sculpt Society’s Oura Ring integration - on top of VidApp’s proven core, paving the way for AI-powered features and integrations.SaaS + Custom Hybrid: VidApp bridges the gap between off-the-shelf SaaS and fully bespoke builds, giving creators enterprise-level flexibility without the pain and expense of needing to build a custom app and backend from scratch.“I chose VidApp because I was able to make the app truly my own,” said Jacquelyn Umof from Barre Definition. “They are constantly coming out with new features made specifically for workout apps, and they can listen to our suggestions and make those ideas come to life.”The launch arrives as the global fitness app market - one of VidApp’s core verticals - is projected to grow 15% annually, expanding from $10 billion today to $25 billion by 2030.About VidAppVidApp delivers mobile, web, and TV apps for leading fitness and creator brands around the world. With deep expertise in subscription video, VidApp’s platform combines beautiful apps with powerful backend tools (CMS, CRM, analytics) - plus the ability to add custom features that help creators stand out. VidApp powers millions of end-users and works with top creators to generate $100ms of revenue.

