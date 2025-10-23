Rolli and Habitat for Humanity Partner to Enhance Media Coverage of Housing and Community Development

Rolli logo Habitat for Humanity

This collaboration empowers journalists with resources and insights to elevate reporting on housing challenges and solutions for building stronger communities.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rolli , the AI-powered Newsroom as a Serviceplatform, and Habitat for Humanity International , a global nonprofit that builds, repairs, and finances homes around the world, are proud to announce a strategic partnership. Together, they aim to support journalists in covering critical issues related to affordable housing, community development and housing’s connection to economic opportunity, health and education.With one in three people on earth lacking adequate housing, media coverage plays a crucial role in raising awareness and inspiring action. Through this partnership, Habitat for Humanity’s extensive network of experts, research, and advocacy resources will be integrated into Rolli’s platform. Journalists will have access to reliable information on topics such as affordable home construction and financing, community development and disaster resilience, and policies that reduce barriers to access.“Our collaboration with Habitat for Humanity underscores Rolli’s commitment to empowering journalists with the tools they need to tell impactful stories,” said Nick Toso , CEO of Rolli. “By providing direct access to Habitat for Humanity’s unparalleled expertise, we hope to amplify the vital conversations around housing and equity and inspire meaningful change.”“At Habitat, we’re known for volunteer builds alongside future homeowners around the world,” said Amy Dunham, chief communications officer at Habitat for Humanity International. “But what truly makes Habitat unique is how we apply what we learn as builders to innovate housing solutions, reshape housing markets, and change housing policies around the globe so that millions of additional people gain access to a decent, affordable home every year. We’re excited to leverage the Rolli platform to connect media with experts who can help inform the stories that shape the conversations that help communities thrive.”In addition to offering access to experts and data, the partnership will include joint training initiatives and webinars to help journalists report effectively on the challenges and innovations shaping the future of housing. Together, Rolli and Habitat for Humanity aim to foster a more informed public dialogue on the importance of safe and affordable housing for all.Call-to-Action (CTA)To learn more about this partnership and explore available resources, visit rolliapp.com or habitat.org.About RolliRolli is an innovative platform designed to connect journalists with verified experts, events, and resources in real time. By streamlining access to trustworthy information, Rolli enhances the quality and efficiency of news reporting, empowering journalists to meet the demands of today’s fast-paced media landscape. Learn more at rolliapp.com.Habitat for Humanitynewsroom@habitat.org

