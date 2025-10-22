Kansas Newborn Screening Program Launches Sixth Annual Facility Recognition Awards

TOPEKA – Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) in partnership with the Kansas Hospital Association and the Kansas Midwives Alliance is pleased to present the sixth annual recognition program for those that provide newborn screening services. The sixth annual awards were released earlier this month by KDHE’s Kansas Newborn Screening Program (KS-NBS), honoring birthing facilities, midwives and screening facilities for their dedication to higher newborn screening standards in 2024.

Twenty-six providers were recognized with a “Gold Award” and an additional 30 providers were recognized with a “Silver Award.” The recognition publication is available on the program’s website.

“I would like to thank our health care partners throughout the state whose efforts improve the quality and timeliness of newborn screening,” KDHE Secretary Janet Stanek said. “Their compassion, skill and unwavering commitment to Kansas newborns and their families did not go unnoticed. These awards let us highlight our partners making a significant difference in the lives of the youngest members of our community.”

The Kansas Newborn Screening Program has been helping babies thrive since 1965, when it first began screening for phenylketonuria (PKU). Provided at no cost to families, the program now screens newborns for a wide range of rare but serious conditions.

While most babies are born healthy, some may have medical conditions that are not immediately visible at birth. Early detection through newborn screening allows babies with these conditions to receive timely care and treatment, helping them achieve the best possible outcomes.

