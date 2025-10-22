Locate Strategy Releases New Multi-Site Research Study to Support Group Practice Expansion

Locate Strategy Company Logo

GRANVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Locate Strategy LLC (Locate), a leading provider of location strategy and demographic optimization services, today announced the release of its Multi-Site Research Study, a new product designed to help organizations with several locations in an area evaluate and compare multiple markets at once, identify the strongest opportunities, and plan future growth with confidence.Since 2009, Locate Strategy has helped dental, medical, optometry, and veterinary professionals make smarter business decisions using reliable, data-driven insights. While rooted in healthcare, the company has expanded its reach to provide custom reports for nearly any industry where demographic, economic, and competitive data can guide critical decisions.The Multi-Site Research Study expands Locate Strategy’s established portfolio of reports, which include The Market Study, The Location Study, Competition Insights Study, Patient Proximity Study, and custom purpose-built studies. By comparing markets, pinpointing the strongest opportunities, and optimizing where to grow next, the Multi-Site Research Study helps organizations make strategy decisions with confidence. It is especially valuable for group practices, multi-site owners, corporate service organizations, and consultants tasked with identifying sustainable growth opportunities.“Our mission has always been to help clients reduce risk and move forward with clarity,” said David James, CPA, founder of Locate Strategy. “With the Multi-Site Research Study, we’re extending that mission to support organizations with larger footprints or ambitious expansion plans. This product provides the same trusted insights our clients rely on—now scaled to meet the needs of multi-site operators.”Behind Locate Strategy’s reports is a team of experienced analysts and industry specialists who ensure that every client receives more than just raw data. By transforming complex information into actionable insights, Locate Strategy empowers clients to make confident, informed decisions about where to start, grow, or optimize their businesses.Since its inception in 2009, Locate Strategy (formerly RealScore) has supported thousands of organizations nationwide, combining advanced technology with human expertise to deliver unmatched precision and credibility across a wide range of business initiatives—from market entry and expansion planning to competitive benchmarking and operational strategy.The Multi-Site Study is available now. To learn more or request a demonstration, visit locatestrategy.com or contact Rhonda Meyer, VP Sales and Partnerships, at Rhonda.Meyer@locatestrategy.com.About Locate StrategyLocate Strategy LLC is a leading information services company that transforms complex market data into clear, actionable insights for professionals in dental, medical, optometry, veterinary, and other industries. For over 16 years, Locate Strategy has provided demographic and competitive analysis, market studies, and consulting services to help businesses reduce risk, save time, and grow with confidence.

