NEW LAND SPEED RECORD ESTABLISHED ON GITI TIRES

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- An electric supercar, the YANGWANG U9X, has broken the world land speed record for production vehicles on Giti tires, achieving a top speed of 308 miles per hour.The “fastest car in the world” was equipped with GitiSport e.GTR2 Pro tires, featuring a specially designed tread pattern developed in collaboration with BYD and the YANGWANG team. The team first broke the land speed record at the German Automotive Testing Papenburg (ATP) proving grounds in August.The YANGWANG team believed, however, that there was more to be done and greater heights to be reached. The team recently took to the ATP grounds again, equipped with a fresh set of GitiSport e.GTR2 Pro tires. Setting out to push the limits of their car once again, they hit the track with the intension of breaking records, and that they did! This time, the YANGWANG U9 Xtreme (U9X) hypercar shattered the production-car top-speed world record, achieving a top speed of 308 mph, an increase of 15 mph over the August test.The YANGWANG team was supported by Giti engineers who were on grounds to ensure that the tires were in top shape to perform. A testament to the consistent quality of Giti tires, the brand new set of GitiSport e.GTR2 Pro tires performed as designed and intended, overcoming the unique challenges posed by electric supercars, taking on its astronomical weight and high horsepower.The GitiSport e.GTR2 Pro was purpose-built to meet these demands with cutting-edge technology, including:• Molecular Chain Optimization: Reinforced rubber compounds improving tensile and tear strength for stability at extreme speeds.• Ultra-High-Strength Aramid Fibers: Novel structural reinforcement materials boosting load-bearing capacity.• Next-Gen Racing Profile: Optimized tire geometry for even pressure distribution, reducing heat build-up and energy loss.• RaceGrip Pro Formulation: Race-grade fillers that increase grip by 38% and expand the tire’s operating temperature range.• Anti-Standing Wave Structure: Prevents deformation at ultra-high speeds.• Fast Warm-Up Additives: Reduce tire warm-up time by 60% for quicker priming.• Bionic Sidewall Design: Enhances support, improving response speed and cornering ability.“Giti is proud to have partnered with BYD for this project, to have front row seats to the advancement of mobility. We are committed to continuously pushing the boundaries of sustainable performance collaboratively with our partners and in building quality products that allow people to enjoy driving,” said Phang Wai Yeen, CEO of Giti Tire Manufacturing (USA) Ltd.Giti Tire operates a highly advanced passenger and light truck tire plant , adjoined by a technical center, in Richburg, SC.About Giti TireGiti Tire, headquartered in Singapore and originally established in Indonesia, is a leading global tire manufacturer. With a presence in around 130 countries globally, Giti Tire has over 100,000 points of sale across the world, four fully integrated R&D centers along with one key tire testing center, ten sales offices and five manufacturing facilities across six continents with approximately 28,000 employees. The company ranks among the top 10 tire brands globally according to Brand Finance's 2025 report and was recognized as the fastest-growing tire brand in 2024. Giti Tire produces tires for passenger cars, trucks/buses, and off-road vehicles under brands including Giti, GT Radial, Primewell, Runway, and Dextero. Its facility in Richburg, South Carolina, USA, utilizes advanced technology to produce high-quality tires for the North American replacement and OE markets. Giti Tire USA, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is responsible for the Giti brand in North America. Giti Tire’s products are chosen by leading OE manufacturers in major markets including the US, Europe, Southeast Asia and China. For more information, visit www.gititireusa.com

