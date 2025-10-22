God’s Flavored Mental Health — Dr. Robert L. Segress Unites Psychology and Scripture to Redefine Spiritual Wellness

God's Flavored Mental Health cover by Author Robert Segress

Groundbreaking guide offers a biblically rooted approach to the mind, blending faith and science to promote balance, healing, and divine perspective.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What if the key to true mental health has been written in Scripture all along? In God’s Flavored Mental Health: What the Bible Says About Mental Health, respected theologian and psychologist Robert L. Segress, PhD, ThM, presents a transformative exploration of emotional and spiritual well-being through the lens of biblical truth. This thought-provoking work bridges the gap between theology and psychology, guiding readers toward a deeper, faith-based understanding of the human mind.

At a time when discussions of mental health dominate both global and personal conversations, Dr. Segress brings scholarship and compassion to a subject that touches every life. By integrating biblical wisdom with modern psychological insights, God’s Flavored Mental Health offers readers a holistic path toward healing—one that honors both divine guidance and scientific understanding.

Drawing from Scripture and professional experience, Dr. Segress addresses core mental health topics including depression, anxiety, addiction, guilt, trauma, and the power of faith-based optimism. Each chapter pairs psychological principles with “the Creator’s opinions,” highlighting key verses that speak directly to the human condition. The result is a comprehensive, spiritually grounded guide designed to help readers not only understand their struggles but also conquer them through faith, balance, and practical action.

With topics ranging from Faith vs. Science and Realistic Faith to PTSD and Self-Control, God’s Flavored Mental Health invites both lay readers and mental health professionals to explore new ways of viewing emotional wellness. Whether used for personal study, counseling support, or spiritual growth, the book encourages reflection, empathy, and renewed faith in God’s plan for mental restoration.

Dr. Segress’s work resonates with pastors, counselors, students of theology, and anyone seeking meaning in the intersection of psychology and faith. His accessible, compassionate writing style makes complex ideas approachable—offering readers not just information, but transformation.

God’s Flavored Mental Health: What the Bible Says About Mental Health is more than a book—it’s a guide to living as God intends: with peace, purpose, and perspective.

The book is now available through major retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, ThriftBooks, and other online booksellers. Secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/fVJ14jC

