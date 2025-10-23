Briggs Coffee Company Tackles A Hidden Health Risk Providing A Safer, Plastic-Free Coffee Experience

Ingesting microplastics is a common side effect of plastic use. The Briggs Soft Pod Brewer eliminates this threat while offering a superior coffee experience.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With growing scientific concern over microplastics leaching into food and beverages, Alan Crosby, Founder and CEO of Briggs Coffee Company, is taking a bold stand for consumer safety and sustainability. His company’s innovative Briggs Soft Pod Coffee Brewer is designed to help coffee drinkers avoid one of the most common and overlooked sources of microplastic exposure: heat interacting with plastic.

"With climate change at the forefront, consumers are demanding a shift in how we consume and dispose of plastic. My soft pod coffee brewer is the solution the market has been waiting for. Unlike traditional coffee pods, it offers an eco-friendly alternative without compromising convenience or flavor," notes Crosby.

Recent studies have revealed that microplastics are released when hot liquids come into contact with plastic containers, cups, or packaging. “Heat probably plays the most crucial role in generating these micro- and nanoplastics,” said Kazi Albab Hussain, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. This means that everyday actions, from pouring hot coffee into a plastic cup to brewing tea with a synthetic bag, can introduce thousands of plastic particles into the drink.

Crosby and his team at Briggs Coffee Company saw an urgent need for a safer solution. Their Soft Pod Brewer is built to combat the microplastic problem at its source. The system uses no plastic components in direct contact with heat or water, relying instead on stainless steel brewing chambers and biodegradable soft coffee pods. This ensures a pure, clean cup of coffee, free from harmful particles, without compromising flavor or convenience.

“Our mission at Briggs Coffee Company has always been about more than just great coffee,” says Crosby. “It’s about protecting what goes into your body. With everything we know about microplastics and heat, we wanted to create a brewer that puts people’s health and the planet first.”

The Briggs Soft Pod Brewer also offers an environmentally responsible alternative to single-use plastic coffee pods, which contribute to both plastic waste and microplastic pollution. By combining innovation with eco-conscious design, Briggs Coffee Company is leading the charge toward a cleaner, healthier future for coffee lovers everywhere.

Founded by Alan Crosby, Briggs Coffee Company is committed to crafting high-quality, sustainable coffee experiences. From ethically sourced beans to innovative brewing technology, the company’s products are designed for both taste and environmental responsibility.

