Bill Wiedemann Wins Best of Los Angeles Award — “Best LED Face Mask Innovator – 2025”

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed Pioneer in LED Skincare Technology, Bill Wiedemann, has been honored with the prestigious Best of Los Angeles Award (BoLAA) for “Best LED Face Mask Innovator – 2025.” This recognition solidifies Wiedemann’s reputation as one of the most trusted and skilled LED face mask innovators in the Los Angeles area. He is known for creating compelling, high-quality LED face masks that are transforming the way skincare is done.

Wiedemann is the President and Chief Technology Officer of Lumara Systems and the visionary engineer behind the groundbreaking VISO Mask. A pioneer in integrating precision engineering with wellness technology, Wiedemann brings over 30 years of leadership experience in venture-backed technology companies. He earned his degree in Electronic Engineering and Technology from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Since founding Lumara Systems in 2016, Wiedemann has dedicated his career to developing research-driven, clinically inspired devices that redefine standards of performance, reliability, and innovation.

The Best of Los Angeles Award community was established nine years ago and has grown to include over 7,800 professional members across various industries in Southern California. Committed to celebrating excellence, the community highlights the finest individuals, businesses, and services contributing to Los Angeles’ vibrant professional landscape, operating under the guiding principle: “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of our community is to recognize and celebrate the best of Los Angeles while fostering a network of professionals who uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity,” said Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for BoLAA. “We are thrilled to welcome Bill Wiedemann into our BoLAA family, as he truly exemplifies the creativity, innovation, and dedication that this award represents.”

By receiving this prestigious accolade, Wiedemann joins an elite group of professionals whose contributions continue to shape Los Angeles as a hub for world-class talent and groundbreaking LED skincare technology. His passion for innovation, commitment to skincare, and dedication to pushing the boundaries of LED mask design make him a standout choice for this year’s award.

