LARC Foundation Hosts Free Webinar - Don’t Be Mis-Lead - Protect Your Children, Family and Community October 30, 2025

Pathways to Lead: Protect Your Children, Family and Community on October 30, 2025 Parents, educators, providers, community advocates - open to all

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Lead Abatement Resource Center Foundation invites you to a free webinar on Don’t Be Mis-Lead: Pathways to Lead: Protect Your Children, Family and Community on October 30, 2025, at 7:00 PM CT. The webinar is open to all – especially to parents, educators, and community advocates. Facts will be presented about lead exposure, areas (zip codes), and what steps to take to protect children, families, and communities. Lead can affect everyone, but especially affects children and unborn babies. Lead can also be passed from a pregnant mother to her unborn child. Register for the free webinar here> There is an abundance of information on lead from sources such as lead pipes, drinking water, paint chips, and more. It can be confusing. Want to learn more about lead exposure and its various sources? You're not alone. The LARC Foundation will help you become informed, be empowered, and stay safe as we work together to combat childhood lead poisoning. In children, especially, a positive blood lead level can result in cognitive impairment and a lifetime of mental and physical health challenges. There is no acceptable level of lead exposure.By attending this free webinar, you will gain valuable information about:- Pathways to lead exposure- Areas – zip codes and sources of lead- Testing and guidelines for detection- Resources for further assistanceOur Mission - dedicated to ending childhood lead poisoning through action, research, advocacy, and education.Three outstanding healthcare speakers will discuss key issues from identifying health issues to how to protect yourself, your children, family, and community from lead exposure:Anita Stewart, MD, MPH, JD, MBA, Billings Fellow, IOMC, Pediatrician, Private Practice previously, and Public Health SpecialistDr. Anita Stewart, Pediatrician, has over 40 years of experience and is a clinical advisor to the LARC Foundation. She is a Billings Fellow, Director on the Board of Governors, and is highly interested in public health, health policy, and social determinants. Dr. Stewart is a member of the IOMC's Maternal & Child Health Workgroup and its former Chair. She had a private practice before joining BC & BS- IL.Previously, Dr. Stewart was the Medical Director of Government Programs for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois and a member of the Illinois Association of Medicaid Health Plans. Blue Cross and Blue Shield has more than 7 million members and is the largest health insurer in Illinois. Started in 1936, BCBSIL is committed to promoting the health and wellness of its members and its communities through accessible, cost-effective, quality health care.Susan Buchanan, MD, MPH, Clinical Associate Professor and Associate Director of the Occupational and Environmental Medicine Residency Program, UOI, and Certified in Family Medicine and Preventive Medicine/Occupational MedicineDr. Susan Buchanan, Clinical Associate Professor and Associate Director of the Occupational and Environmental Medicine Residency Program, is dual-certified in Family Medicine and Preventive Medicine/Occupational Medicine. She practiced primary care for over a decade before joining the department, where she added teaching and research to her active Occupational and Environmental Medicine practice. She directs the Great Lakes Center for Children's Environmental Health, an ATSDR/EPA-funded Pediatric Environmental Health Specialty Unit, which is a referral center for physicians, parents, and concerned communities in the Midwest.Dr. Buchanan's practice involves evaluating pediatric and adult patients with health problems related to their environment, whether in the workplace or community. Her research interests include the safety and occupational health of low-income and immigrant workers, as well as environmental exposures to children and women of childbearing age. She has published numerous peer-reviewed studies in these areas.Gloria Barrera, MSN, RN, PEL-CSN, Fellow, IOMC; Director, RN-BSN -School of Nursing, UOI, and Certified School NurseMs. Barrera, MSN, RN, PEL-CSN, is a public health nurse leader, experienced school nurse, educator, and innovator whose career reflects a deep commitment to advancing health equity and empowering nurses to create meaningful change. She serves as the Director of an RN to BSN Program at a University, where she leads one of the nation’s top-ranked online nursing programs.An expert in public health and a visionary leader, and a recently published author, Ms. Barrera is a nationally recognized speaker on issues affecting school-aged children and the intersection of health, education, and policy. As the first Latina President of the Illinois Association of School Nurses, she launched the state’s first School Nurse Lobby Day, secured funding for the School Nurse Capacity Study, strengthened engagement with members, and led the development of the School Nurse Toolkit on Vaccines. She has more than 16 years of experience in school nursing and continues her passion for the specialty while pursuing her Doctor of Nursing Practice degree.About the LARC FoundationThe Lead Abatement Resource Center Foundation (LARC Foundation) is an independent nonprofit organization (501c3) dedicated to eliminating lead exposure in children. We do this through education, advocacy, and research on the child, the family, and the community.Today, we are engaged in a broad lead awareness campaign focused on communities where there is a known propensity for measured blood lead levels in children. Our program framework describes the primary sources of lead contamination, offers practical prevention methods, and identifies resources for testing, evaluation, and care.Donations are welcome to continue our efforts to end childhood lead poisoning by providing programs, resources, and information. In the future, we hope to offer grants to help others.We are grateful for support from the Washington Square Health Foundation and Golden Square.We are evaluating, implementing, advocating, educating, and researching effective solutions to all types of lead hazards in the environment through cooperative partnerships with community groups, government agencies, businesses, and individuals. www.larcusa.org

