Senate Bill 1058 Printer's Number 1270

PENNSYLVANIA, October 22 - Senate Bill 1058

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

J. WARD, STEFANO, VOGEL

Short Title

An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in liquid fuels and fuels tax, further providing for definitions.

Memo Subject

Sustaining Pennsylvania's Flex-Fuel Economy

Actions

1241 Referred to TRANSPORTATION, Oct. 16, 2025
1270 Reported as amended, Oct. 22, 2025
First consideration, Oct. 22, 2025

