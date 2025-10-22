Senate Bill 1058 Printer's Number 1270

PENNSYLVANIA, October 22 - Senate Bill 1058 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors J. WARD, STEFANO, VOGEL Short Title An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in liquid fuels and fuels tax, further providing for definitions. Memo Subject Sustaining Pennsylvania's Flex-Fuel Economy Actions 1241 Referred to TRANSPORTATION, Oct. 16, 2025 1270 Reported as amended, Oct. 22, 2025 First consideration, Oct. 22, 2025 Generated 10/22/2025 04:40 PM

