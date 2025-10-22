Senate Bill 1058 Printer's Number 1270
PENNSYLVANIA, October 22 - Senate Bill 1058
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
J. WARD, STEFANO, VOGEL
Short Title
An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in liquid fuels and fuels tax, further providing for definitions.
Memo Subject
Sustaining Pennsylvania's Flex-Fuel Economy
Actions
|1241
|Referred to TRANSPORTATION, Oct. 16, 2025
|1270
|Reported as amended, Oct. 22, 2025
|First consideration, Oct. 22, 2025
Generated 10/22/2025 04:40 PM
